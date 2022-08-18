Chris Francoeur’s impressive run at the U.S. Amateur came to a close on Thursday afternoon, but not before he made a name for himself in his first-ever appearance at the prestigious tournament.
Francoeur etched his name in the field for the annual event after finishing in the first-alternate spot at his qualifier in Pittsfield, MA. About a week before the U.S. Am opening round out in Paramus, N.J., he received the call from the USGA that he would indeed be bumped into the competition, and what he did over the next four days was nothing short of sensational.
The former St. John’s Prep star ripped off a 3-under par 68 in his opener at Ridgewood Country Club to seize an early tie for the lead, followed that up with a 77 at fellow host Arcola Country Club on Tuesday, and won his initial match play bout in convincing fashion the following morning. While he ultimately bowed out in Thursday’s Round of 32 against 15-year-old prodigy Nicholas Gross of Pennsylvania, Francoeur proved to himself and the rest of the field that he certainly belonged.
“It was a really cool week; it feels like you’re playing a Tour event out there, even today there was a lot more people watching and the atmosphere was awesome,” said Francoeur. “The stakes are a little higher in a tournament like this and I felt like I handled it really well.”
Francoeur dropped the first hole on Thursday before getting it right back on the par-3 second thanks to perhaps his best shot of the week. After a somewhat errant tee shot that found the left side bunker, he fired a blind shot towards the pin and heard a ding.
It had went in.
“I pulled (the tee shot) long left of the green and I was down so short sided that I didn’t even see it go in,” recalled Francoeur. “But I heard it hit the center of the flag stick and everyone started cheering. That was pretty cool and turned the match around quickly.”
Francoeur won the next hole, too, with another birdie, before Gross got it back to even on No. 4. The match remained tied through seven holes, but Gross took a 2-up advantage through 10 and Francoeur was never quite able to recover. He eventually fell 3 & 2 after bogeying the 16th hole as Gross made par.
“(Gross) was really good. He didn’t give me much, I had to make birdies to win holes which is what you want in match play but he still made it difficult,” said Francoeur. “We had a good match; it was really fun and even though I didn’t win it was such a great experience.”
It was an experience that Francoeur will certainly use as he moves forward to the Korn Ferry’s Q-School beginning in Nebraska next week. Francoeur will have his hands full as he attempts to earn a spot on what is basically the Triple A equivalent for professional golf, as he’ll have to go through qualifying and a trio of stages before earning Korn Ferry Tour status.
“This was really good preparation for moving on to the next step,” he said. “The golf course was playing really, really hard which is great going into Q-School because when you play harder golf courses it’s going to prepare you for anything you can see.
“But it’s kind of just one step at a time right now; same mindset as this past week,” he added. “Just stay in the present and take it one shot at a time. I’ve made it this far so I keep telling myself I have the game and to stay in the moment and just enjoy it all.”
Francoeur hopes that his elevated short game will only aid in his upcoming journey. He’s always been a terrific ball striker, but his chipping and putting has really come around in recent weeks and he plans to keep the ball rolling in that regard.
“I was making a lot of putts; putting is what normally holds me back but this week was a really big step in the right direction for my confidence in both my putting and my short game in general,” he said.
