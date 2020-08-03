Francoeur continues stellar play, sets course record at Plymouth CC

Chris Francoeur has had some phenomenal summers on the golf course. But 2020 is shaping up to be his best one yet.
Just days after capturing his first-ever Ouimet Memorial Tournament title, the Amsebury native took his red hot game to Plymouth Country Club for the 56th annual Hornblower Memorial. Once again, Francoeur was competing against some of the top amateur talent around (nobody in the 50-plus man field carded higher than a 78), but that didn't matter.
He proceeded to card a 6-under par 63, setting a new competitive course record and taking a two-stroke lead heading into Tuesday's second and final round.
"I've played there a few times; it was just an overall solid round," Francoeur said modestly. "My good buddy Dillon Brown shot 63 there two years ago in a practice round and I was playing with him when he shot it. But at the scoring table after my round they told me that I shot the competitive course record. It wasn't really in my mind until after the round which was probably a good thing."
Francoeur hit 16 of his 18 greens in regulation while making seven birdies and just one bogey. He holds a two shot lead over Ben Spitz heading into Tuesday, and hopes to play more of the same golf en route to another victory. Nick Maccario, whom Francoeur edged out for last week's Ouimet title, shot an even par 69 while playing alongside Francoeur.
"I'm just going to go into the final round with the same mindset as last week and just take it one shot at a time," said Francoeur.