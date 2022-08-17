One match down, five to go.
After earning a spot in the 122nd U.S. Amateur match play bracket thanks to steady stroke play rounds on Monday and Tuesday, Chris Francoeur entered Wednesday’s win-or-go-home competition with confidence.
Taking on Utah’s David Timmins in his Round of 64 opener, Francoeur got off to a strong start to go up by two through eight holes. Timmins battled back to tie things up after 13, but an ensuing stretch of three straight birdies allowed the St. John’s Prep grad to put the final stamp on a 3 & 2 victory.
Francoeur moves on to face Pennsylvania’s Nicholas Gross at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning with a chance to advance to the prestigious tournament’s Sweet 16.
“I played solid today. Got off to a good start, rolled in about a 25-footer for birdie on the first hole to start the day so it was nice to be up early,” said Francoeur. “I got it to 2-up after eight and then kind of made a mess of 9 and 10, but I bounced back with a few birdies to close the match.”
Francoeur seems to have a great feel for host Ridgewood Country Club (in Paramus, N.J.), having carded a 3-under par 68 on Monday to take the early lead in stroke play. He shot a 77 in Tuesday’s round at fellow host club Arcola, but won’t see that track again for the remainder of the event.
“Ridgewood is an awesome course. It’s different than Arcola, but similar in some ways, too,” said Francoeur. “Arcola was playing really firm (Tuesday) afternoon with sun and wind. It was pretty cloudy today at Ridgewood so it stayed on the softer side, but if the sun is out tomorrow I’m sure it’ll firm up.”
In order to be the last man standing and earn exemption into the 2023 U.S. Open and Open Championship, as well as a 10-year exemption for future U.S. Amateur’s, Francoeur will have to win five more one-on-one matches. Recovery will undoubtedly be of the utmost importance, but simply qualifying for match play is an accomplishment in itself, and Francoeur plans to enjoy every moment of it.
“(I’ll have) the same approach; just try and play the course and take it one shot at a time,” he said. “Just trying to drink a lot of water and stay off my feet as much as possible.”
