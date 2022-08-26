Chris Francoeur didn't have to do anything spectacular to advance through Friday's final round of pre-qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour.
After carding consecutive under-par rounds (a 5-under 66 and a 3-under 68) on Wednesday and Thursday at host Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland, Nebraska, Francoeur sat a comfortable eight strokes above the cut line heading into the finale. The St. John's Prep guard proceeded to string together a steady 2-over par 73 to cap things off, finishing alone in sixth place and easily moving through.
Francoeur's final outing included three birdies, three bogeys and one double-bogey, but he finished strong with a 1-under par 35 on his back nine, including a birdie on the final hole of the day. Now, he'll enter the first of three qualifying stages to earn Korn Ferry Tour status for next season, and he should do so with plenty of confidence after his stellar start to professional golf. Those first stages are set to begin as early as September 13 or as late as September 27, depending on which course Francoeur decides to compete at.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental league that allows high level golfers to compete for cash prizes and potentially earn a PGA Tour card by finishing among the top 25 golfers by season’s end. The current purse size for Korn Ferry Tour tournaments is $750,000 ($135,000 going to the winner), a number that will be increased to $1,000,000 per event ($180,000 to the winner) in 2023.