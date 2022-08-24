Earning a spot on the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour requires a long and demanding process that consistently ousts many talented golfers.
Former St. John’s Prep star Chris Francoeur is ready for the challenge, however, and certainly proved that in Wednesday’s pre-qualifying event in Ashland, Nebraska.
Competing at host club Quarry Oaks, Francoeur fired an impressive 5-under par 66 in the opening round of the three-day tester, earning a share of the early lead in a wildly competitive field. The top 29 golfers after three days will advance to Stage 1 of 3 for earning Korn Ferry Tour status, and while it’s only been one round, Francoeur is already in terrific shape to do just that.
Fresh off an appearance in the U.S. Amateur’s Round of 32 last week, Francoeur took to the tee Wednesday morning and proceeded to make the turn at 1-under par. He birdied holes 3 and 6, with his only mishap coming via a bogey on No. 4. The former URI and University of Louisville standout kicked things into a higher gear down the stretch, birdying each of his final three holes and four of his final nine overall, zooming up the leaderboard to find himself tied for the lead with four others.
Francoeur’s Day 1 performance allows for a little extra rest Wednesday night, as he’ll tee off in the final group on Thursday at 10:25 a.m. The current cut line sits at 1-over par, so Francoeur will go into Round 2 with a six-shot cushion.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental league that allows high level golfers to compete for cash prizes and potentially earn a PGA Tour card with consistently strong finishes by season’s end. The current purse size for Korn Ferry Tour tournaments is $750,000 ($135,000 going to the winner), a number that will be increased to $1,000,000 per event ($180,000 to the winner) in 2023.
To follow along with live scoring from Thursday’s pre-qualifier, visit https://pgatq.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/pgatq22/event/pgatq224/contest/1/leaderboard.htm.
