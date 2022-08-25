Chris Francoeur appears to be well on his way to passing the initial test in his quest to earn Korn Ferry Tour status.
The recent University of Louisville graduate came out firing in Wednesday’s pre-qualifier opener at Quarry Oaks in Ashland, Nebraska, carding an impressive 5-under par 66 to grab an early share atop the leaderboard. He remained incredibly steady on Thursday, managing a 3-under par 68 and now sits alone in second place.
The top 29 golfers in the field will move on to Stage 1 of 3 for Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, with the current cut line sitting at even par. Barring an uncharacteristic — and unlikely — disastrous outing in Friday’s finale, he should easily move on.
En route to his second straight performance breaking par, the St. John’s Prep graduate had five birdies and just two bogeys to go with 11 pars on Thursday. He made the turn at 2-under 33 before closing things out at 1-under 35 for his back nine. It’s a long, grueling process to actually earn a spot in next year’s Korn Ferry Tour playing field, but Francoeur couldn’t have asked for a better start.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental league that allows high level golfers to compete for cash prizes and potentially earn a PGA Tour card by finishing among the top 25 golfers by season’s end. The current purse size for Korn Ferry Tour tournaments is $750,000 ($135,000 going to the winner), a number that will be increased to $1,000,000 per event ($180,000 to the winner) in 2023.
To follow along with live scoring from Friday’s pre-qualifier, visit https://pgatq.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/pgatq22/event/pgatq224/contest/1/leaderboard.htm.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.