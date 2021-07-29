Francoeur still in lead after two rounds at Ouimet Memorial

Day 2 of the 54th Ouimet Memorial Tournament is in the books, and it's reigning champion Chris Francoeur who still holds the lead.
Francoeur, who fired a 3-under par 67 in Wednesday's opening round, followed up with a smooth 1-under 69 on Thursday back at Charles River Country Club to hold a one stroke lead over Framingham Country Club's Kyle Tibbetts and Country Club of Halifax's Dillon Brown.
The former St. John's Prep standout got off to a bit of a shaky start, bogeying two of his first three holes and three of his first five, but recovered tremendously from there en route to the sub-par finish. Francoeur birdied No. 6 to make the turn at just two-over par, then birdied holes 12, 15 and 16 with six other pars along the way to regain his spot atop the leaderboard.
"It was a tough start but I battled back nicely with some birdies," he said. "I had a really sloppy bogey on two then three-putted on five from like eight feet but then kind of settled in. I was happy with the way I was able to bounce back."
Francoeur was certainly locked in down the home stretch, and admits the sluggish start may have helped him buckle down a bit and finish strong. He'll need to stay locked in in Friday's finale at Woodland Golf Club if he's going to hold off the rest of the field and repeat as champion.
"I hit the ball well all day, just dialed in my putter better after the fifth hole," said Francoeur. "The sloppy start kind of woke me up a bit and helped me focus more."
The cutline for Friday's final round was set at +9 over par, with a pair of other locals managing to qualify. That included former St. John's Prep star Nick McLaughlin (73-73-146; +6) and Salem Country Club's Steven DiLisio (75-73-148; +8), also a former Eagle.