Francoeur tied for second after Day 1 at Mass. Amateur

Monday's opening round of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship had a bit of a different feel than year's past.
Per state guidelines for Outdoor Competitions and Tournaments, no spectators were permitted at either of the two host clubs, The Kittansett Club in Marion and The Bay Club at Mattapoisett. In addition, each of the 144 competitors were not allowed to use a caddie and will have to follow that rule in Tuesday's final day of stroke play as well.
"It was definitely different," said Chris Francoeur, who advanced to the final eight of Mass. Amateur match play a year ago and got off to a hot start at Kittansett on Monday.
"There were a lot less people around and it didn't feel as much like the State Am. without having caddies as well."
Still, Francoeur had no problem. The former St. John's Prep standout managed to execute a bogey-free round, carding a 3-under par 68 to sit in a tie for second place after Day 1. Francoeur trails only Jeremy Meade (-4) of Nashawtuc CC for the tournament lead.
En route to his clean performance, Francoeur birdied the par-3 11th, the par-5 15th and the par 5 18th to wrap up the day on a high note. He parred each of his other 15 holes.
"The place was sweet and I played pretty solid," said Francoeur. "I took a more conservative approach because it was my first time out there, and it worked out pretty well."
Well above the projected cut line of about 2-over par up to this point, Francoeur hopes to continue his steady play on Tuesday at The Bay Club. If he plays anywhere near the way he did on Monday, he'll be well on his way to qualifying for the 32-player, do-or-die match play format.
"I'll probably take a similar approach (Tuesday)," he said. "I'll study the course a bit tonight and just try and play steady golf again (Tuesday) and just take it one shot at a time."
While Francoeur stole the show to kick things off, plenty of other locals performed admirably in their starts as well.
Another former St. John's Prep star and the winner of this prestigious tournament back in 2015, Nick McLaughlin, carded a 1-over par 72 at The Bay Club to secure a tie in 12th place early on. McLaughlin, who plays out of Far Corner Golf Club in Boxford, had four birdies that were offset by five bogeys throughout his round.
Bradford Country Club's Nick Maccario (another former Eagle), was close behind with a 2-over par 73 at Kittansett, making four birdies as well to go with four bogeys and a double bogey.
Swampscott's Aidan Emmerich (2-over 73 at The Bay Club) was right there with him thanks to three birdies of his own, while his brother Christian fired a 5-over 76 at The Bay Club.
Last year's Mass. Am. champion Steven DiLisio, also of Swampscott, carded a 5-over 76 at The Bay Club as well, making three birdies but also three bogeys, a double and a triple. Boxford's Frank Vana Jr. managed a 5-over 76 as well.
###
MASSACHUSETTS AMATEUR LEADERBOARD, DAY 1
1. Jeremy Meade -4 67
T2. Andrew McInerney -3 68
T2. Chris Francoeur -3 68
T4. Rob Owen -2 69
T4. Matt Parziale -2 69
T6. Andrew DiRamio -1 70
T6. Arthur Zelmati -1 70
T8. Benjamin Spitz E 71
T8. Ricky Stimets E 71
T8. Xavier Marcoux E 71
T8. Brett Krekorian E 71
T12. Matthew Organisak +1 72
T12. Mike Calef +1 72
T12. Jacob Zaranek +1 72
T12. Tyler Cleary +1 72
T12. Christopher Bornhorst +1 72
T12. James Pleat +1 72
T12. Patrick Frodigh +1 72
T12. Nick McLaughlin +1 72
T12. James Imai +1 72
*13 tied in 21st at +2, 73 including Nick Maccario and Aidan Emmerich*