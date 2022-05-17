Former St. John's Prep standout Chris Francoeur is one step away from playing in the upcoming U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline.
Francoeur fired a 4-under 68 at a local qualifier at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Ky. last Wednesday, finishing in a tie for fourth. The top six advanced to the final qualifying stage, which will take place across 11 sites around the country, most taking place on Monday, June 6.
The Amesbury native, who is coming off a graduate year at Louisville where he finished third on the team with a 71.0 stroke average, can choose which site he will try to qualify at.
Even on his round after 12 holes, Francoeur finished with birdies on the par-4 13th, the par-5 14th, the par-4 16th and the par-5 18th to close out at -4. Had he not birdied the 18th hole, he wouldn't have advanced to the final stages of qualifying.
The 2022 U.S. Open will take place at The Country Club from June 16-19.