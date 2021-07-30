Chris Francoeur got off to a strong start at the 54th Ouimet Memorial Tournament on Wednesday, firing a 3-under par 67 to share a spot at the top of the leaderboard. On Thursday he remained consistent, separating himself from the rest of the pack with another under-par effort (69) to earn a solo spot in first.
And in Friday's final round at Woodland Golf Club, the former St. John's Prep star put the icing on the cake.
Francoeur, who will tee it up for University of Louisville as a graduate student this fall, carded an even-par 71 in the finale to finish with a three-day cumulative score of 4-under par (67-69-71-207) and hold off runner-ups Kevin Gately and Dillon Brown (both 2-under par).
With the win, Francoeur became just the second individual in the tournament's history to repeat as champion, joining Boxford's Frank Vana (2001-02).
"It feels great to get back-to-back wins," said Francoeur. "Frank (Vana) is a Mass. Golf legend and it means the world to be able to be on the same level as him.
"I just tried to stick to my game plan as best I could and grind it out when I needed to. It feels awesome."
While Francoeur ultimately came out on top in exciting fashion, the talented linksman admitted he didn't necessarily have his best stuff on Friday. He bogeyed his first hole of the day as well as No. 5 to drop out of first place in the early goings of the final outing.
A birdie on No. 9 helped him bounce back heading into the turn, and another on 11 allowed him to crawl back to even on the day. But it was Francoeur's second-shot on the par 3 15th that ultimately gave him the necessary separation to wrap things up down the stretch.
After pulling his tee-shot left of the green on the 225-yard hole, the former Eagle pulled out a wedge and readied himself to chip it close and save his par. Instead, the shot rolled right into the cup for a decisive birdie, and he was able to hold on from there for the win.
"That chip in was huge," he said. "I hit a terrible tee shot left of the green and was just trying to make par from there. I hit a good shot and it was just a bonus for it to go in.
"That kept the momentum going well. I hit a great putt on 16, left it right in the middle. I hit it over the green on 17 and made a really good bogey. I got lucky that Dillon (Brown) 3-putted for bogey and (then) I hit a good tee shot on 17 that pretty much sealed the deal."
Following a well-deserved celebration, Francoeur will continue to compete on the amateur circuit the rest of this summer before heading off to Louisville in the fall. If his recent successes on the links are any indication of what's to come, his career will be far from over a year from now.