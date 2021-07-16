Francoeur's bid for Mass. Amateur title ends in semifinals 

After qualifying for match play and then winning three rounds of golf in a little over 24 hours, Chris Francoeur's bid for a Massachusetts Amateur golf championship came to an end Friday afternoon.
The one-time St. John's Prep and University of Rhode Island superstar dropped a 3 & 2 decision to Wellesley Country Club's Michael Thorbjornsen during the 113th annual tournament, held at Brae Burn in West Newton.
Thorbjornsen took the lead on the first hole and never trailed the entire match. Francoeur, playing out of his hometown Amesbury Country Club, tied the match with a par on the 440-yard 4th hole, but his opponent quickly grabbed a 2-shot lead by going birdie-par on holes 6-7 and led the rest of the way.
A birdie 3 on the par-4, 460-yard 11th hole got Francoeur back within one stroke before Thorbjornsen birdied both the 14th and 16th holes to win the match and advance to Saturday's 36-hole championship round against Matt Parziale.
In Friday morning's quarterfinal round, Francoeur continued his hot streak that had followed him all week at Brae Burn taking down Weston Jones of Charter Oak Country Club, 2 up. He took the lead for good when Jones bogeyed the par-3 8th hole, then took a two-stroke lead when he birdied the 163-yard par-3 12th. Although Jones twice got to within a stroke down the homestretch, Francoeur parred the final hole while his opponent double bogeyed to end it.