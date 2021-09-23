Cathartic. That’s it felt for the Pingree field hockey team to play its first game in more than 22 months.
The fact that this long-anticipated contest resulted in a win over long-time nemesis, Nobles & Greenough, 1-0, at home Monday on a goal by junior defender Grace Mullaney with just 3:09 remaining made it that much sweeter.
But as long-time head coach Jen Richardson was quick to remind her team, this should be just the beginning.
While the Highlanders were the only local field hockey squad not to play a single game in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic — prep schools throughout New England did not play any fall sports — the team’s goals haven’t not changed since the South Hamilton squad walked away with the New England Prep School Athletic Conference Class C championship in November 2019.
“We’ve created a culture here for what we feel this program needs to be, which means we want to do everything we’ve done before all over again,” said Richardson “Win the (Eastern Independent) League, make the (NEPSAC) playoffs, go unbeaten and win another New England title.”
With 11 of Pingree’s 16 varsity players returning from that ‘19 title team, they’re certainly on board with Richardson’s philosophy.
We’re so excited to finally have a season again,” said senior captain Erica Dowd, a 17-year-old forward from Topsfield. “Two years ago we had everything going for us; we were the closest team on campus, so together in everything we did on and off the field. So we’re excited to have that back.”
Fellow captain Eve Leikikh of Marblehead, a senior defender, agreed. “Our team chemistry is strong and we really motivate each other every practice,” she said. “We all know what we’re after; we really want that title again.”
Opening up against a Nobles team that has traditionally given them trouble (not to mention having defeated Pingree each year from 2017-19), the hosts came out sluggish and on their heels for the majority of Monday’s first half. If not for the spectacular work of sophomore goaltender Sadie Canelli (13 saves), they most certainly would’ve been staring at a halftime deficit.
Nobles had three corners in the first half, and Canelli and her defense (Leikikh, Mullaney and junior Nina Husak, senior Audrey Crate, freshman Caroline Lemos and sophomore Allie Small) rose to the challenge each time. Husak came up with a stop on the first attempt; Canelli (“we know she’s going to stop any shot that comes her way,” said Dowd) made an instinctive stop with her right cleat on the second; and the third, coming with 15 seconds before intermission, was blocked in a team defensive effort.
Pingree was outshot, 13-3, but began showing signs of what they’re capable of as the second half wore on. Their hard work at creating offensive chances finally paid off when Mullaney rocketed a corner towards the net that Husak got a stick on, and Mullaney put the rebound back in.
Pandemonium ensued on the turf as the Highlanders celebrated not only the tally, but also that euphoric feeling of being back doing what they love and achieving success while doing so.
“Yeah, it’s our house BLUE!,” said Annie Smith, a vocal and talented junior forward, in the postgame jubilation. She had written ‘WIN GAME’ in all caps in her day planner the night before.
“It was the best for the girls to be back playing, for me to be back coaching,” admitted Richardson. “The practices had been awesome and so has the enthusiasm; there was this caged up energy that told me they were good to go. But to actually have our first game since that (New England) title two years ago ... it just felt so good.”
Junior Cameron Traveis (one of four players on the team from Boxford) joins Dowd and Smith on the team’s forward line, with classmate Mia Shuman also working her way into the mix. Junior midfielders Meghan Collins and Olivia Donahue, along with sophomore Allie Smail, are skilled at both ends of the field, and junior Caroline Rogers can contribute wherever needed.
Pingree will be even better when its third captain, senior defender Gaby Nagahama returns from jaw surgery. “I’m really hoping it’s next week,” she said.
Before running off the field for the day, Dowd delivered a prediction.
“Big things coming, so stay tuned!”
¢¢¢
A season opening 1-0 win over non-league opponent Haverhill did wonders for the girls from Hamilton-Wenham, said head coach Leigh Shea. Now they’re trying to parlay that into finding success within the Cape Ann League.
“It was a huge confidence boost for the girls to start off with some momentum like that,” said Shea of her young squad, who are 1-2 overall.
The Generals played well in each of their first two CAL clashes this season, a 2-0 loss to Ipswich and a 2-1 setback against Lynnfield. They’ll hit the road for the first time when they play at Georgetown Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Junior goalkeeper Maeve Clarke, a league all-star as a freshman who didn’t play as a sophomore but is now back in the fold, has been extremely strong between the pipes, said Shea. She has also been pleased with the performances of field players such as captain Riley Clarke, a forward/midfielder; sophomore Ava Vautour, who plays the same two positions; and junior Sofia Montoya, who has been used at forward, midfield and defense.
“This year we’ve had more ball possession in field play (in CAL games),” who also recognized the strong work of varsity newcomers Riley Campbell and Sophie Zerilli thus far. “We’re playing more even games on both sides of the field as opposed to being mostly on the defensive side of the ball, which was the case my first two years.”
Their first CAL victory could be in the works today against the Royals, who are 0-3-2 so far (0-3-1 in CAL play). Hamilton-Wenham’s last league win came 702 days ago when they toppled Amesbury, 4-0, on Oct. 22, 2019.
¢¢¢
A legitimate ‘Big Game’ takes place Saturday morning at Morse Field at Deering Stadium, where host Danvers (5-1) takes on Masconomet (4-0-1) in a 10 a.m. battle for the Northeastern Conference’s top spot.
Masconomet, the defending champions, hasn’t lost a game in the NEC since officially joining last fall. Prior to that, the Chieftains won eight consecutive CAL championships. Coach Maggie Bridgeo‘s powerhouse squad shows no signs of relinquishing its grip atop the NEC’s perch, either.
Consider that junior forward Maggie Sturgis, the reigning Salem News Player of the Year, already has an eye-popping 18 goals to go along with two assists in five games. There’s plenty of offensive talent around here, too, with 10 different Masconomet players having already scored at least one goal. Among those are senior midfielders Kenzie Carey (4 goals, assist) and captain Lily Conway (1 goal, 6 assists); junior middie Julia Graves (2 goals, assist), senior forward Isobel Bruce (2 goals), senior defenseman and captain Ava Tello (goal, 2 assists) and senior middie Riley Trodden (goal, 2 helpers). Senior captain Cecily Paglierani is another capable cog up front, while classmate Ainsley Gruener (3 shutouts) takes care of any shots that actually get through the defense.
“I think to be successful, we need to work on team communication as well as team defense and filling the gaps” said Bridgeo, whose team defeated Danvers in both of their 2020 meetings. “I’m looking for the wings to put more balls on net offensively and for the defense to stay low and strong. In the midfield, I’m looking for Julia and Kenzie to put pressure on Danvers at the top of the circle.”
She’s aware that Danvers is powered offensively by senior captain and forward Grace Brinkley (4 goals, 3 assists) and junior forward Emma Wilichoski (6 goals, 2 assists). “We need to be aware of their movement to slow them down,” said Bridgeo. “Strong team play is what will be important for us to be successful.”
The host Falcons, who lifted the NEC championship crown in 2019, have received terrific work from sophomore goaltender Megan McGinnity (5 shutouts) and senior captain Ashley Clark defensively, along with junior Sophie Papamechail and talented sophomore Maddie Chase.
Captain Sabrina Auciello, who can play up front or in the midfield (as can sophomore Bobbi Serino), along with junior mid Sadie Papamechail and junior forward Katherine Purcell (goal, 4 assists), provide scoring balance for the Blue-and-White. All the aforementioned are players that first-year head coach and former DHS star Kristen McCarthy wants to see lead the pace of play Saturday morning.
“Something we definitely need to focus on is being disciplined on both offense and defense,” McCarthy noted. “We need to keep our composure and play our game, no matter what comes our way.”
Both teams are a perfect in NEC play (Danvers 5-0, Masco 4-0). The Chieftains had a 2-2 non-league tie with Andover, while the Falcons fell to Manchester Essex, 2-0.