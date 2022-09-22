After taking care of their respective undercard bouts on Tuesday, the top two field hockey programs in the Northeastern Conference are ready for The Main Event, Part 1, this Friday in Boxford.
The grass field at Masconomet Regional will be the site of this epic clash between Danvers High and the host Chieftains. The two squads — both 5-0 on the season, both with state championship aspirations — have been dominant in the early going and now get the opportunity to see how they match up against their intra-league rivals.
Masconomet has won 10 consecutive league titles — eight in a row in the Cape Ann League in 2012-19, the unofficial 2020 crown in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign and the outright NEC championship last fall. They are riding a 60-game regular season winning streak (56-0-4), going back to Oct. 2, 2018 at Lynnfield.
But the Falcons’ eyes are set on taking back the NEC title that they last captured in 2019 (when Masco was in the CAL). Defeating Masconomet on its home field would be a huge step towards achieving that goal.
“We’re excited for Friday,” said first-year Masconomet head coach Liz Dean, her team coming off of a convincing 8-2 triumph over Marblehead two days ago.
Her counterpart, second-year Falcons head coach and program alumnae Kristen McCarthy, concurred.
“Friday’s game has definitely been highly anticipated and I’m looking forward to a great battle ,” said McCarthy, whose Blue-and-White handled Saugus Tuesday, 7-0.
As has been the case for the better part of the last decade, the Chieftains have been scoring in bunches with 28 goals in five contests. Unsurprisingly, senior captain Maggie Sturgis, one of the state’s best players, has been the most lethal of those scorers; the two-time Salem News Player of the Year and Holy Cross bound forward already has a whopping 15 goals and two assists.
Fellow captain Julia Graves is also off to a strong start; the top notch midfielder has a pair of goals to go with three assists. Her younger sister, freshman forward Sara Graves, has begun her varsity career with a goal and four helpers in her first five contests, while sophomore forward Mia Juliano has two goals of her own.
Joining Sara Graves in the midfield are senior Greta Mowers (off to a terrific start with 4 goals and 2 assists) and junior Sophie Doumas (2 assists). Defensively, seniors Piper Morris, Shaye Trodden and Kayleigh Monagle, as well as talented freshman Savannah Stevens, have been stellar while first-time senior goaltender Maddi Wayland has faced on 11 shots total thus far.
While there are a litany of new faces and contributors on the varsity (including Dean, a former varsity assistant who took over for Maggie Bridgeo this season) after losing 15 seniors to graduation, the Chieftains haven’t missed a beat.
“I’m proud of how all my players have stepped up so far this season,” said Dean. “Our upperclassmen have found their leadership roles, while the underclassmen have transitioned nicely. As long as we continue to work hard and play as a team, I think Friday will be a competitive game.”
Danvers is the more experienced of the two squads, losing only a handful of players from last year’s club that finished second in the NEC and reached the Division 2 state quarterfinals.
They too have dominated the opposition, scoring 21 times and allowing just a single goal. Junior goalie Meg McGinnity (8 saves) already has four shutouts this season and 17 total in her two years as a varsity starter.
There’s a lot of trust among the Danvers defenders in their new diamond formation this fall. Captain Sophie Papamechail — who scored her first career goal and added two assists in Tuesday’s win — is the lone sweeper, with her cousin and fellow captain, Sadie Papamechail, at the top of the diamond. Junior Maddie Chase is on the left side and senior Meghan McCarron lines up on the right, and it’s proven to be an air-tight quartet.
“They’ve done a great job adjusting to the formation and knowing when to drop, when to support and when to push the ball up,” said McCarthy, who took the Falcons on a team-bonding trip to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park before the season began. “Maddie’s up there a lot, Sadie’s been up there a lot, even Sophie can push it up.”
The team’s other two senior captains, forwards Emma Wilichoski (6 goals, 3 assists) and Katherine Purcell (3 goals, 3 assists), are the club’s top two scorers. Shea DiGilio (1-1-2), another senior, joins them up front, with dangerous midfielders such as juniors Bobbi Serino (4 goals), Abby Sher (2 goals, assist) and Malana Moy (goal, assist) other offensive threats.
“The game will come down to the little things, playing tight defense and executing our game plan on offense,” noted McCarthy. “I’ve been happy with how everyone has been playing, contributing, and making their presence known when it’s their turn to get onto the field. Our four captains have been setting the pace and leading by example.”
No matter what transpires Friday, the two clubs will have at least one more meeting this season, taking place on the turf at Deering Stadium in Danvers on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
■■■
The Division 4 state finalists from Ipswich have begun to jell as a team. Following Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Amesbury, the Tigers (4-2) have won four of their last five games while getting contributions from all over the field, including some players new to the varsity.
“Last year’s team was certainly special,” said head coach Nikki Pignone, “and the returning players know what it takes to get to where we got. They’re able to recognize when they’re not playing to their full potential. But we also lost seven players to that state championship run, and that hit hard.
“Some new players are filling the spots left by those players we graduated, and we’re still getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where those fit to lead us to success this year — whatever success looks like for this group.”
To Pignone, her favorite part of the 2022 Tigers is that there isn’t 1-2 players who can dominate a game; instead, they balance each other well. If one player is down in a particular game, someone else picks up their own level of play. When they piece it together and play to their strengths, she said, they can be a very good team.
But naturally, there are times players need to step up and make big time plays, and they’ve had that, too.
Freshman goalie Avery Allen has made the biggest impact so far, picking up her third shutout Wednesday. “She holds herself to the highest standard and doesn’t except less than that,” said Pignone. “She’s made some mind blowing saves and been a difference maker in every game so far.”
Junior forward Halle Greenleaf, who had two goals and an assist Wednesday, can be dangerous when she gets going; her stick skills and ability to see the whole field make her a dangerous presence in the offensive circle. Captain Chloe Pszenny, a senior midfielder, uses her speed and finesse to dominate the defensive line, said Pignone, saving Allen from getting double or even triple the shots she currently sees.
Pignone is not measuring this year’s team to what last year’s in any way, shape or form, treating them instead as their own entity capable of achieving their own goals.
“I’d say our mindset is not ‘defending last years run’, but rather pushing this team to its limit and wanting to end the season knowing we gave it all we had, which was the same mindset as last year,” she said.
■■■
Beverly has had trouble scoring with consistency in recent seasons, but that appears to be changing. The Panthers are 2-3-1 thus far and have 11 goals in their two victories and a tie, which they hope will bode well for the remainder of the season.
Senior captain Brooke Davies has helped spearhead that change with a goal and four assists; she tallied Tuesday in a 1-1 draw with Swampscott. Fellow captain Noelle McLane has also put two shots behind opposing goalies, and sophomore forward Elliot Lund has scored three times.
“I’d love to credit Brooke and Noelle; their leadership has really been a positive component to our team,” long-time BHS coach Trish Murphy noted. “They’ve really worked hard to encourage the team and push them to be better.
“I’d also say that (junior midfielder) Lily Shea and Elliot came into the season showing significant improvement, (their hard work in the offseason has allowed our team to be in a better position early on. And my goalie, Amelia Massa (a North Shore best 61 saves in 6 games) has been outstanding.”