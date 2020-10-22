Free Hits field hockey column: Peabody looks to translate marked improvement in practices into games 

It’s remarkable what nearly one full month of practice can do for a team.
Peabody High field hockey coach Tawny Palmieri has certainly seen such a transformation with her own squad. Now that they’re playing twice a week in this shortened fall season, she and the Tanners are hoping to see the fruits of their efforts translate into victories.
“The growth and development of all the kids has been crazy,” said Palmieri, the third-year head coach who’ll take the Tanners into Beverly Thursday for a 4 p.m. clash with the host Panthers at Forti Field. Both programs are looking for their first win of 2020
“From the first day we were able to practice until we played an actual game last week, from the ninth graders to the seniors, there’s been a noticeable difference in their skills, conditioning, and running times improving. When the players see that, it’s a rewarding feeling for team and the coaches to see all the hard work is paying off.”
More than half of Peabody’s varsity roster consists of seniors. Those 10 players have now been with Palmieri and her staff for three years and understand the expectations placed upon them.
“It’s absolutely the seniors’ leadership and meeting the standards that I expect them to meet that’s really showing,” said Palmieri. “It’s taken us a few years to build that presence and team chemistry, but this year it’s really showing.”
That starts with Sydney Branga and Alise Maltsev. A goalkeeper and midfielder, respectively, both players are in their second season as team captains and have done “an amazing job” according to their head coach.
“They care as much as the coaches do about the program. The other players see how hard Alise and Sydney work and how much they care and feed off of that,” said Palmieri. “I couldn’t ask for two better kids to serve as our team leaders.
“Both girls really do have a passion for the sport. They’ll be the first to say that they’re still learning and improving every day, and they have no problem asking questions about how they can do something differently or how to do something else better. Again, that rubs off on everyone else.”
They are joined by fellow seniors Elise Staunton and Dado Nasso at forward Sophie Izzo at midfield, Julia Paulino (who can play either forward or middie), defenders Nikki Nikolouzos, Jenna Lombard and Emma Hayward, and goaltender Kylie Colella.
Palmieri has been especially impressed with Nikolouzos, whose first year playing the sport was just one year ago. “I feel confident putting her into any situation this year without batting an eye. Nikki’s come so far,” she said.
Midfielder Siobhan Smith is the team’s lone sophomore, joined by a half-dozen juniors: defenders Hailey Malvitch, Alexa Demakis and Jenna Espinola, midfielder/forwards Jackie Scopa and Gina Terrazzano, and forward Bella DeCicco.
“Jackie is another player who just started playing lat year, and the overall athleticism and improvement in her game is evident,” Palmieri said of Scopa. “She scored a few goals for us last year between the varsity and JVs and really has the drive and passion to get better.”
This year’s new 7-on-7 format has been a transition for the Tanners along with every other team as they work on figuring out how and when to best substitute players into the much faster pace of play. Palmieri said through her team’s first two contests she’s done everything from simple 1-for-1 player substitutions up to swapping out all six field players for a fresh batch off the bench.
Coming into Thursday’s game in Beverly with an 0-2 record, Palmieri said the Tanners would love nothing better than to get on the scoreboard for the first time, play lockdown defense and head back down Route 128 South with Victory No. 1 in the books.
“We have to be able to adapt every quarter now because things are so different,” she said. “You really don’t know what formations other teams will have, so you have to hope for the best in the first quarter and make adjustments from there.
“I think this will be a great matchup; I know our girls are hungry to get that first win.”
Trish Murphy has seen the shoe on the other foot many times.
Having had several powerful, league championship clubs during her dozen seasons on the Beverly sidelines, many has been the time she’s seen an opponent wilt under pressure put on by the Panthers. So she’s quick to recognize it — especially when it’s her own squad that is the culprit.
“We do have a good group; it’s just a matter of us molding together as a team and getting the right concepts working,” said Murphy, her team sporting an 0-5 mark heading into Thursday’s home game with Peabody. “Being able to communicate; it comes down to that, and we’re not there just yet.”
In recent setbacks to both Marblehead and Danvers, the Panthers were tentative for stretches of play when they trailed. That was especially true this past weekend when the visiting Falcons got on the board midway through the second quarter after an evenly played opening 15 minutes and took the play to Beverly for most of the contest thereafter.
“Instead of playing an equal game, we allowed them to dictate play,” said Murphy. “I told them we can’t allow that to happen.
“There’s a lot of stuff that as a coach, you can highlight. But it comes down to whether or not they want to execute it. There’s still a lot of season left for us to do it, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to. I need to find out what we can do to make sure we’re switching that around. I think we can do better.”
Masconomet has scored 21 goals in its first three games, all decisive victories. As impressive as their scoring prowess and depth is, Chieftains head coach Maggie Bridgeo said that her team’s work in the defensive end of the field deserves just as much credit.
After recording shutouts and facing just a single shot in her first two games this fall, junior goalkeeper Ainsley Gruener was tested several times in Monday’s 6-2 win under the lights in Danvers. In playing three quarters and the first two minutes of the fourth, she was called upon to make five saves, several of those under heavy pressure from the Falcons out front.
“Ainsley was tested a few times, which was good to see. She stepped up to the challenge,” said Bridgeo.
“A lot of these kids want to play field hockey in college, and they understand they have to put in the extra time to get there. Ainsley is definitely interested in playing, and she’s done a lot to get herself well conditioned over the summer to be ready to go.”
Senior Mia Koutoulas has gotten into each of Masco’s first three games in goal as well, stopping two of three shots against Danvers Monday.
Bridgeo also singled out the play of junior Ava Tello and senior captain Andrea Walker on defense in front of their netminders. She’s been particularly impressed with Tello, who has been moved into more of a defensive role after playing sweep last fall.
“Ava’s solid and can stickhandle, really dangle all over the field,” Bridgeo remarked. “She’s gone up a level since last season.”
Free Hits is a column on North Shore field hockey that will be published Thursdays during the season this fall. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
