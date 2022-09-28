Sophie Rogers remembers that during the first meeting of the new club she helped create at Beverly High during the middle of her sophomore year, four people tuned in via Google Meet.
Now there are 80 members of Women’s Empowerment Club, which meets each Wednesday after school at BHS, and Rogers — now a senior — sometimes has to pinch herself that this has actually happened.
“This club is a reflection of how passionate I am about things,” said the 17-year-old Rogers, who is a right mid for the Panthers’ field hockey team. “I’ve learned a lot about the people around me and my relationships with some others.
“Younger me would be really proud of who I am right now, because all of those passions I’ve always had are still alive in me.”
A self described opinionated, passionate person who, from the time she was young, has always thought of herself as a “confident feminist” and social justice warrior, Rogers said the initial idea germinated during a driver’s ed class at the school during February break in 2020. Two like-minded friends, Kayla Johnston and Danielle Smith (captain of the BHS girls tennis team), were texting about the possibility of starting a club of their own. There was nothing at the high school club-wise that centered around feminism, so Rogers suggested it and her friends loved the idea.
Since that time, the club has grown and is open to anyone who is interested in attending, no matter their pronouns or how they identify (there are two club members who identify as male, for instance). It provides a safe space for them to share ideas and talk about current events and issues that affect them and their futures.
“I remember we spent so much time on this PowerPoint presentation and worked really hard putting together a slideshow for that first meeting online,” she recalled. “The fact that four people wanted to join the group was really cool to me.”
People can stay as long as they like at the Wednesday afternoon meetings. That sometimes means Rogers is a bit late for field hockey practice — but veteran head coach Trish Murphy doesn’t mind. Almost her entire varsity squad is involved with the club, after all.
“I’m so impressed with Sophie’s maturity and drive,” said Murphy. “She recognized early on that she wanted to come up with a way to help and support her community. There aren’t many young student-athletes who would start from scratch and follow through with an idea.
“She continues to grow her club and gain support among young females wanting to leave the world a little better and instill positive change in someone life. I’m so proud of her.”
The National Honor Society member and daughter of Mark Rogers and Christine Malagrida said the club has done things like fundraising Candy Grams and has donated to Women’s Lunch Place, a shelter in Boston.
“A lot of the women there are going through tough times, so we make cards for them and try to be really positive,” said Rogers. “We’ll write messages like ‘You’re so strong, so loved, so beautiful’ to brighten their days. Nice things like that.”
They’ve also participated in the Amirah Walk and raised over $2,000 for Amirah House, which helps women who have been victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.
The support from her field hockey teammates, said Rogers, has been “awesome.” She didn’t play the sport until eighth grade, taking part in softball and soccer prior to that. But once she discovered it, tried it and found out she loved it.
She and another of her good friends, current Beverly High captain Noelle McLane, decided to try out for varsity when they entered the high school, and both made the squad.
“I feel like I’ve really enjoyed being on this team,” said Rogers. “ I love the sport and love winning games, obviously. But I don’t play any other sports at Beverly High, so this is the only chance I get to play with a team.
“My experiences with the girls on this team has been amazing; I really do love all of them. It feels so good to have what you feel are all these best friends and all these memories I’ll have the rest of my life.”
As someone who loves to read (the works of Taylor Jenkins Reid are currently her favorites) and write, Rogers is deep into the college process. The University of Maryland, James Madison, UMass Amherst, and the University of Vermont are all in consideration; unsurprisingly, Rogers wants to use her passion, privilege and voice to help others for a vocation and would like to major in either community health or health administration.
Finding a school that also provides a group like the one she, Johnston and Smith started two years ago is also near the top of her priority list wherever she chooses to spent the next four years of her life.
“Her idea and follow through are such a great example of leadership at work,” noted Murphy, whose Panthers play at Danvers Friday (4:30 p.m.).
“Our field hockey team has supported her through this process. I love that she’s been able to follow through with her idea and grow something great. It’s everything we hope our young athletes become: using their influence to do something good.”
Rogers can see the fruits of her labor every Wednesday afternoon after school in Room 241, and the support she’s received has been wonderful.
“We love seeing people come together and express their ideas,” she said. “What we really pride ourselves on is being a safe space for people. If you need a community of people, we can provide that for you. It’s been nice seeing people take us up on that and feeling safe and comfortable. That’s been my favorite part of this.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN