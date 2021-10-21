Seniors are expected to lead with both their words and actions, and there are dozens of them on the North Shore field hockey scene who follow that dictum at every practice and in every game. A team’s juniors follow their lead, often showcasing their own on-field skills while soaking in leadership from the squad’s elders.
Sophomores who play varsity aren’t exactly rare, but those who can make immediate and positive additions to a program’s overall strength can be. It certainly doesn’t happen every year.
But this season on the North Shore, it has.
Let’s take a look at ten 10th graders who have been pleasant surprises for their respective field hockey squads this fall.
HALLE GREENLEAF, Ipswich
With an ice hockey and lacrosse background, picking up field hockey seemed natural to Greenleaf. Tigers head coach Nikki Pignone said she noticed her athleticism and varsity level mentality in the preseason and knew Greenleaf would take to her new sport quickly — and she has.
Beginning as a defender, she quickly worked her way up to the Ipswich forward corps and scored in her first game up front. As a left-handed player who can switch her stick to the left side of her body and carry the ball down the sidelines, she can be tough for opponents to defend, and with a nose for the net and what Pignone calls her “stellar tipping ability” allows her to have success finishing in the circle. Still absorbing all she can about the game, Greenleaf has a bright future as a scoring star for IHS.
SHELBY RACKI, Peabody
For all of her physical ability on the field, Racki also brings an intangible that can’t be taught: a positive, happy vibe that keeps the Tanners loose. Displaying a kind attitude and lightheartedness on and off the field, she only wants what is best for the program.
Starting at forward between a pair of seniors, Racki is constantly working to improve her game any way possible. She has a goal and three assists this season and provides head coach Tawny Palmieri with a willingness and ability to play anywhere on the field. That selflessness, along with her optimistic frame of mind and obvious skill set, make her an invaluable piece of Peabody’s puzzle.
COCO CLOPTON, Swampscott
A starting midfielder for a strong Big Blue team, Clopton is coachable and, like many of her peers on this list, willing to play wherever best benefits the team. Unselfish and supportive of her teammates, Clopton pushes both herself and her teammates to be successful. Her endurance and ability to play both sides of the field equally well are huge positives. Clopton has emerged as a quiet yet clear leader for Swampscott’s large sophomore class of field hockey players.
CLARA DONOVAN, Marblehead
A starting midfielder for the Magicians, Donovan worked hard to make that dream a reality. She brought speed and excellent game sense to the table, but has put in the time working on her game during the offseason and continuing to hone her craft once tryouts began to earn her spot among the starters.
Her knowledge of the game itself, coupled with an ability to anticipate her opponents’ moves, have enabled her to intercept and initiate quick defense-to-offense changes, said long-time Marblehead coach Linda Rice Collins. A dedicated, enthusiastic player with a top notch work ethic still hasn’t reached her full potential, either, meaning the high levels she’ll reach in the future will benefit not only Donovan as a player, but the Magicians as a team.
MEGAN McGINNITY, Danvers
If the Falcons’ goaltender feels pressure internally, she certainly doesn’t show it. As someone who grew up around the sport her entire life — her mom, Jill McGinnity, has run the Top Notch Field Hockey Camp for years and recently retired from coaching after 24 years, including the previous eight years at Danvers High — it’s safe to say the sport is in her blood.
Stepping into the most scrutinized position on the field for an established local power, McGinnity hasn’t flinched once. She’s been one of the premier keepers in the area with 10 shutouts and just six goals allowed in her first 12 1/2 games. Nimble in the crease and able to pounce on rebounds before they find opponents’ sticks, she’s helped make a strong Blue-and-White defensive corps that much harder to score against. The thought of her tending the nets for DHS the next two seasons has to be frustrating for Northeastern Conference foes to contemplate.
ELLA MALOBLOCKI, Beverly
There’s a quiet yet unmistakable confidence in the way that Maloblocki patrols the defensive side of the field for the Orange-and-Black. She doesn’t use a lot of wasted movements; rather, her speed and athleticism allow her to get in the proper position, and her stick skills prevent opponents’ shot attempts from happening or passes from connecting. Veteran head coach Trish Murphy made note of Maloblocki’s knack for preventing chances before foes got into the circle earlier in the campaign; that’s the mark of a top notch defender who’s only going to get better as her high school career continues.
TESS KEENAN, Bishop Fenwick
Watching her play in the midfield for the Crusaders, you’d never know Keenan is only in her second year of field hockey. That speaks to her natural athletic ability and capability to pick up the sport, both in the physical and mental sense.
Veteran head coach calls Keenan an “essential part of our midfield” while admitting she’s still learning on the fly. By supporting the team’s attack and creating scoring opportunities in the circle, she contributes to the offensive flow; by hustling back to support her defense, Keenan works tirelessly to prevent goals. A full field player who never seems to slow down, she’s a true impact player.
SADIE CANELLI, Pingree
Beloved by her teammates, Canelli is a star ready to explode. She plays much bigger than her 5-foot-2 frame would lead one to believe, moving laterally across the crease with ease while holding the posts adroitly. She can also quickly recover after going to the ground to make a save or kick a ball to safety. Canelli is bolstered by an excellent defensive corps in front of her, but the Highlanders have complete faith that when push comes to shove and shots land on their goal, Canelli will be there to make the stop.
AVA VAUTOUR, Hamilton-Wenham
A junior varsity player as a freshman, Vautour was brought up to the varsity and showed her wares as a player who can attack the net with speed and stick skills. This year as a starting high forward, she’s seen those talents come together and have allowed her to score more than half (8 of 14) of Hamilton-Wenham’s goals. Another player on this list who also plays ice hockey, she’s super aggressive in going after the ball and trying make something happen in the offensive end.
SOPHIE DOUMAS, Masconomet
On a team with a boatload (15) of seniors as well as seven juniors, simply making the Chieftains’ roster as a 10th grader is a tall task. Being a contributing member of this state powerhouse is that much more impressive. Doumas has managed to do so with her relentless energy, solid skills and willingness to play anywhere that head coach Maggie Bridgeo asks her to. The midfielder always has a smile on her face and is a positive influence to those around her.
In an effort to help build the game in both Hamilton and Wenham, Generals head coach Leigh Shea has begun working with Danielle Kelly of the H-W Recreation Department. The results so far have been terrific.
“She and I noticed there was an interest in town for youth field hockey, so we started a three-week free clinic over the summer and had a great turnout,” said Shea. “That led into a Hamilton-Wenham field hockey league for kids in grades K-5, where 50 girls took part for six weeks this fall. We focus on skills and then small game play to learn fundamentals and develop competitiveness in a fun way.”
Several big-time volunteers have also helped out, including some of Shea’s former Northeastern University teammates (Carley Cook, fellow captain Melissa Larocque), as well as Boston College graduate Kristen Lauze and Emily Shea, who rowed Division 1 crew at Michigan. Several of the Generals’ current players, such as seniors Marley Shea and Sarah McMahon, also volunteered their time.
“We also had a lot of parents who never played the sport before generously — and bravely — give their time to learn the game,” said Shea. “It’s awesome to see so much enthusiasm and interest in the game of field hockey in town. Growing the game!”
Free Hits, a column on North Shore field hockey, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. Contact Phil Stacey at PStacey@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN