It’s impossible not to notice twin sisters Sabrina and Lauren Auciello.
They’re both full of personality, gregarious and are excellent students. They’re key cogs for the Danvers High field hockey team: Lauren is a skilled midfielder and Sabrina, who serves as one of three team captains, a defensive midfielder.
They also both wear braces on their respective left legs, courtesy of a torn ACL that Lauren suffered on the final day of tryouts of the 2020 season and a torn posterior ligament suffered by Sabrina four weeks into the Falcons’ basketball season last winter.
What are the odds ... twin sisters with similar injuries to the same limb, now able to play their senior seasons pain free?
“It was so devastating when Lauren went down with her injury last season,” admitted Sabrina. “We only have so much time playing together left, especially last year when it was a (COVID-19 influenced) shorter season. “We’re so close and do everything together. Now that she’s recovered, it’s awesome; I feel so fortunate to have my senior season with her.”
Lauren recalls running for a ball out of bounds on that fateful day in October 2020 when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament.
“At first I thought my knee was just dislocated ... even though it felt like the kneecap was under my leg,” she said. “Then I went to the ER, and they told me, ‘You need to get this looked at by a doctor.’”
Once the diagnosis was made, she knew her junior season was over. Lauren remained with her field hockey teammates for every game, keeping the scorebook, before having surgery on November 20. The 6-to-9 month recovery meant no basketball or lacrosse, either.
“I went to the gym every day that I could in an effort to get back,” said Lauren. “I was able to start running six months after my surgery, then lifting weights. Nine months in I was cleared to start playing (field hockey) games again, which I was able to do this summer.
“When I went back to my surgeon who performed my ACL surgery, he told me the leg felt stronger than a normal leg. I was so happy to hear that.”
Sabrina, who helped Danvers finish with a 7-3 record last fall, got through the field hockey season unscathed injury-wise, but wasn’t as fortunate when winter came around. At the end of a game against Masconomet, she fell on her leg awkwardly. Although she says now she knew better, she hoped it would heal itself.
“I knew something was wrong but just tried to run it off,” said Sabrina. “When I went home it was swollen and bruised, and the next morning I couldn’t walk. That’s when I had to go to the doctor, and he told me I had torn my PCL.”
“I was there at the game when Sabrina got hurt and was just like ‘Oh no, not her too’,” said Lauren Auciello.
Fortunately for Sabrina, her injury didn’t require surgery. Six weeks of rest and rehab did the job, although she did have to miss the remainder of the basketball season. She was able to return for spring lacrosse, albeit with a bulky, restrictive brace.
“It was heavy, which made it hard for me to be lateral and explode,” she said. “After going to physical therapy for 2-3 times a week to get back, I went to the gym almost every day to get that explosiveness back.”
First-year Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy admits “it’s a fun dynamic” not only having the twins on the team, but sharing similar stories of resilience and recovery to be difference makers this season.
The twins aren’t exactly alike; Sabrina, who is in the first docile of her senior class with a weighted GPA of 100.3, is interested in psychology and lists Boston College and Providence as her top choices; Lauren (2nd docile, 96.7 weighted GPA) is really interested in forensics and has Syracuse at the top of her college choices. Lauren paints her nails pink; Sabrina’s color of choice is blue.
But there are more similarities between the senior siblings than not. The fact that they’ve both persisted through enervating injuries and returned as game changers for a 6-1 Falcons team is just another notable accomplishment on their burgeoning resumes.
¢¢¢
Speaking of Danvers, there hasn’t been a makeup date set yet for the highly anticipated game between the Blue-and-White and Masconomet, the Northeastern Conference’s only two unbeaten squads. Originally scheduled to have taken place this past Saturday, the contest was postponed because the Chieftains weren’t able to get a bus down to the Oniontown.
Masconomet (currently 5-0-1 on the season) will host Danvers on its grass field on Oct. 20, but there will a game at some point on the turf in Danvers when the two schools can find an open date.
¢¢¢
Eight games into the season, Swampscott is off to an excellent start. Despite Wednesday’s setback to unbeaten Masconomet, head coach Courtney Russo‘s team has shown balance both offensively and defensively.
The result is a terrific 5-2-1 overall record heading into Friday’s contest at Gloucester.
“We’ve been getting strong and consistent play from our captains: Paige Quagrello, Isabella Modica, Nicollete Fraser and Olivia Passalacqua,” said Russo. “Three of the four (Quagrello, Passalacqua and Fraser) make up our starting D, so the defense has a lot of experience and patience.
“Isabella (goal, 2 assists) is at center mid and is able to control and distribute the ball well,” added Russo. “She’s a big part of our transition game.”
The Big Blue are blessed with a large senior class, which is another key factor in their success.
Aubrey Bliss has played all over the field and is stepping up to any challenge presented to her, said Russo. Sydney Marshall (3 goals) and Meg O’Brien have been strong both offensively and in the middle of the field, while goaltenders Chloe Rakauskas an Gabby Hause, who have combined for four shutouts (including a shared 1-0 whitewashing of arch rival Marblehead) are both strong in net and serve as the team’s backbone.
Two juniors, Brooke Waters (6 goals, 1 assist) and Olivia Baran (2 goals, 7 assists) lead the team in scoring; both provide strong skills and are creative when they have the ball.
A number of sophomores, such as midfielder Coco Clopton, speedy forwards Sawyer Groothuis, Sophia Ciciotti and Lucy Brown, and excellent defensive footwork from Daniella Bliss, have become strong assets to the team as they learn the varsity game.
“When we play together we’re successful, so we’ll continue to focus on the team and work hard to get better each time we take the field,” said Russo.
¢¢¢
Quietly, Ipswich is putting together another outstanding season. The Tigers are 6-0-1 heading into Thursday’s home game against Pentucket, have scored 15 goals while allowing just two and sit atop the Cape Ann League Baker standings.
Not many opponents are breaking through the IHS defense to put shots on goaltender Morgan Bodwell; she’s only been required to make 16 stops while accumulating five shutouts. The senior captain shared one with two teammates Wednesday as both Mary Hannah Gallagher (2nd and 3rd quarters) and Emma Paquette (4th quarter) combined to knock off Rockport, 4-0.
A number of defenders making life easier for Bodwell & Co. include fellow captain Julia Moseley, fellow senior Azza Lestage, junior Courtney Stevens, sophomores Harper Rees and Halle Greenleaf, and foreign exchange student Elia Vogler.
Eight different players have already scored for the Tigers this fall, with senior forward and captain Lexi James leading the club in goals (3), assists (4) and points (7). Junior midfielder Chloe Pszenny has added two goals and three helpers while another foreign exchange student, Linda Ruitenberg, has a goal and three assists. Forwards Ashton Flather (3 goals), a junior, and sophomores Estelle Gromko (2 goals) and Natalie Whitten (2 goals, assist) have provided strong balance.
Coach Nikki Pignone‘s club, which began the season with a 1-0 triumph over perennial powerhouse Manchester Essex, will have a battle Thursday against a Pentucket squad that is 6-1 overall. Other games to be mindful of: a Columbus Day morning date with Lynnfield (currently 4-2-1), a showdown with arch rival Hamilton-Wenham under the lights at home three nights later; and a clash with CAL Kinney leader Triton (currently 7-0) in Byfield on Oct. 20.
¢¢¢
An interesting side note from this past Monday’s Danvers at Bishop Fenwick contest: not only was former Falcons’ coach Jill McGinnity there to watch her daughter, sophomore goaltender Megan McGinnity, pitch her sixth shutout of the season in her team’s 2-0 win, but she also previously coached both head coaches. Fenwick’s Marybeth Mahoney played for McGinnity when the latter coached the Crusaders in the late 1990s and into the 21st century, while first-year DHS coach Kristen McCarthy was a star for two seasons under McGinnity’s guidance last decade.
“This was pretty surreal,” admitted McGinnity as she was leaving the game.
Free Hits, a column on North Shore field hockey, appears in The Salem News during the fall season. You can contact Phil Stacey at PStacey@salemenws.com and follow along on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN