Free Hits field hockey notes column: Defending NEC champs Danvers eager to start season

Think of how much has changed in the 359 days since the Danvers High field hockey team won the 2019 Northeastern Conference championship.
Many of those same Falcons lost the opportunity to play various sports in the spring when everything was wiped out because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They initially thought they’d have their fall season of field hockey pushed back or possibly eliminated, too, before reason prevailed and the majority of NEC teams deemed it safe to play.
Then they learned the rules of the game they loved would be changed significantly to help socially distance while playing, cutting down the field players from 11 a side to six. On top of all this, one of the state’s best programs, perennial Cape Ann League champion Masconomet, joined the NEC and will undoubtedly prove to be a threat for the top spot this season.
“It’s a lot to take in,” admitted Danvers senior captain Janessa Marchegiani, a four-year varsity member and defender. “At this point, we’re just all so excited to get going.”
To put some perspective on the strangeness of the times, Danvers wrapped up its NEC campaign 11-0-1 a year ago with a win over Saugus on Oct. 22. Now, they’ll be starting their 2020 season this Saturday, Oct. 17, when they play at Beverly (10 a.m.). They’ll host Masconomet in their home opener Monday (6:30 p.m.), which will also serve as Senior Night.
Head coach Jill McGinnity’s squad lost only three seniors from last year’s title-winning club and has a boatload of experience among its eight seniors, three juniors and four sophomores.
“We’ve been having captain’s practices since the first week of summer, so we feel as though we’re well prepared,” added fellow captain Ashley Curcuru, who like Marchegiani is a 4.0 student and a member of the National Honor Society. “With only six players and a goalie on the field now instead of 10, that’s obviously a big change as far as subbing in and being in shape. It’ll be a totally different game, but we feel like we’re ready. We want to prove ourselves again after winning the league title last year.”
While practicing and strategizing, the Falcons have talked about what to watch for this season: not giving up fast breaks or 1-on-1 chances against their goaltender, senior Brigid Churchill; finding the right on-field pairings; when the right to time substitute other players in will be, and so on.
It could also mean some players adjusting where they play on the field. Curcuru, for instance, normally plays midfield but has been practicing up front with the Falcon forwards. With a deep and talented roster, McGinnity will be looking to keep fresh legs on the field whenever possible.
“A lot of the girls are already playing really well,” said Curcuru. “(Junior midfielders) Grace Brinkley and Ashley Clark proved themselves last year and are both big-time players. They can dominate the game by playing well off each other. Janessa’s been very strong, too, and so has (sophomore forward) Emma Wilichoski, who will likely start for us. (Sophomore) Sophie Papamechail on defense and her (twin) sister, Sadie Papamechail up front, have been outstanding as well.”
Jenna Lowd, Alle Badolato, Sarah Cashman, Jordan Brodsky, Caitlin Hess join Churchill, Curcuru and Marchegiani as Danvers’ seniors. Sabrina Auceillo is a valuable junior midfielder, while Katherine Purcell fits the same description as a 10th grade forward.
“We’ve been working on new formations and even better on-field communication,” said Marchegiani, who is also in the World Language, Art and English National Honor Societies. “It’s continually working and learning how these new changes will work best for us.”
Taking on their arch rivals from Beverly Saturday morning on the road at Forti Field (10 a.m.) will be an excellent test right off the bat for Danvers. So will Monday’s clash with talent-laden Masconomet, whom the Falcons had a chance to square off against in 11-on-11 summer play.
“We’re all acquaintances,” said Curcuru, who got to play with Masconomet captain Cally McSweeney on an all-star team this summer. “It’ll be fun to see those teams again and see where we stand, especially since they’ve both already had games and we haven’t.”
“A difficult schedule to start means we have to work twice as hard to have the success that we want,” added Marchegiani. “The bottom line, though, is that we’re really just happy to be back playing. We’re so thankful for it.”
Bishop Fenwick returns to action after nine days off Thursday when it hosts St. Mary’s of Lynn, the latter of which has a varsity field hockey program for the first time. The Crusaders (1-0-1 overall) have been led offensively by Grace Morey, who has three goals in two games after scoring 16 times last fall, while Morginn Kotchian has chipped in with two goals.
St. Mary’s, which is 1-1-1 thus far in its inaugural season, is playing all road games this fall because the city of Lynn is considered a high risk commodity in terms of COVID-19 by the state’s Department of Public Health. Ironically, the Spartans have been holding some of their practices on the Fenwick turf as well as at Gordon College in Wenham. They are one of three Catholic Central League schools to have varsity field hockey for the first time this season, as well as John Paul II and Austin Prep.
The twice-a-year battle between neighboring arch rivals Marblehead and Swampscott will begin Monday when the Big Blue host the Magicians.
Swampscott has received excellent efforts out of the gate from the likes of senior captain Harper Clopton on defense, sophomore scorer Olivia Baran (2 of her team’s 4 goals thus far), senior captain and midfielder Jordan Waters and returning Salem News all-star Isabella Modica, a junior forward/midfielder, in defeating Beverly and tying Gloucester.
The Magicians, who have played just once thus far (a 2-1 win over Beverly), counter with a bevy of talented seniors, led by captains Madi Monahan, Tess Keaney and Mae Colwell up front, Cannan Whittier in the midfield and Haven Linehan on defense. Senior goaltender Emily Doughman is also a defensive stalwart in net.
¢¢¢
