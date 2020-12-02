Free Hits high school field hockey column: Danvers' McGinnity calls it a coaching career 

Jill McGinnity isn’t going to do something without doing it to the best of her ability.
That’s a philosophy that has served her extremely well during coaching stints at Bishop Fenwick, Salem State and Danvers High. Every field hockey team that she’s coached had went to the playoffs (with the exception of this fall’s COVID-19, postseason-less campaign). Her teams have all shared similar traits: talented but willing to put in the hard work to get the results they wanted; getting contributions from up and down the lineup; and forging a sisterhood that carried throughout the season.
But those same convictions she brings to the field with her every day apply even moreso for McGinnity when it comes to being a wife and mother of three children. And in a year where the ongoing pandemic has forced everyone to re-evaluate their decisions, the 47-year-old has decided it’s time to make one that’s best for her family.
McGinnity is stepping down as head coach at Danvers High, 24 years after she began her career as a fresh-off-her-own-playing days assistant at Endicott College. An enormous part of her life — she’s literally been a coach for more than half of her time on this planet — is ending, and for McGinnity, the emotions remain fresh.
When Danvers defeated Beverly in its season finale, 2-1, last month, it was the 240th victory of McGinnity’s head coaching career. She had a remarkable eight-year run leading Bishop Fenwick from 1998-2005, going 114-22-16 overall for a remarkable .803 winning percentage. After 42 wins over five seasons at Salem State, she returned to the high school ranks in 2013 in her hometown with the Falcons and proceeded to go a combined 84-36-17 (.675 win pct.) with three Northeastern Conference titles and four Coach of the Year honors.
“I love teaching. I love learning. I love working with kids’ self-esteem and helping them take risks to achieve their goals,” said McGinnity, who has been a sixth grade middle school teacher in Beverly for the last 15 years. “I always prided myself in putting in a lot of effort for the girls, what I could teach them and help them feel part of something special.
“We had an outdoor meeting with the varsity and JV players sitting in a semi-circle when I told them I wasn’t coming back,” she continued. “But it was important that they knew it’s not because I’m going somewhere else. It’s because I have to be there for my own family and their activities.”
McGinnity and her husband, Michael (whom, she said with admiration, has been “super supportive” in willingly changing his own work hours to accommodate her teaching and coaching in recent years), have three children: Megan, a freshman at Danvers High who was the field hockey team’s backup goalie this fall and also plays ice hockey and softball; Ally, a seventh grader at Holten Richmond Middle School who plays basketball and softball; and Johnny, a Thorpe School third grader who takes part in soccer, basketball and baseball.
“As they get older and need to be in different places at the same times, it becomes harder,” said McGinnity. “In the past we’ve had to rely on family members, but that was really tough during COVID. It makes you think about things in your life ... you come to a point where, even though I absolutely love coaching and didn’t want to step away, my family comes first.”
An avalanche of texts, calls and emails came McGinnity’s way from former players and parents once word got out. This is hardly surprising, considering not only the success her teams have had but also the connections she’s made with so many over the last two-plus decades.
“More than any wins and losses, it’s the players and their families that have always stayed with me,” said McGinnity. “I was surprised to hear from so many people at first, but then my daughter Megan said, ‘Really, Mom? You have a former player who lives in Chicago (Annie Terricone) who, whenever she comes back home, you’re the first person she calls.’ That puts it in perspective.”
“Coaching and teaching is something I take very seriously,” said McGinnity, who thanked the Danvers field hockey boosters, as well as athletic director Andy St. Pierre and athletic secretary Colette Hennessey for their constant support. “I care about every parent and kid and put my heart and soul into doing whatever I can for them. Once a student or a player feels safe in an environment, they’re more likely to take risks. They might fail, but they learn from those and get better from it.”
Many of her former players whom she helped instill a love of field hockey have gone on to become head coaches themselves: Marybeth Mahoney at Bishop Fenwick, Leigh Shea at Hamilton-Wenham, Andrea Slaven at North Reading, and Kara Crovo at Manchester Essex, among others. McGinnity said she’d love to see another one joining them: her current JV coach, Kristen McCarthy, for the open DHS job. She’s also hoping her long-time assistant, Becca Butler, and her sister Julie Spadorcia choose to stay with the Danvers program, too.
McGinnity said she’ll continue on with her Top Notch Field Hockey Camp that she runs with Mahoney during the summers. She reflected back on the changes she’s seen in the sport — going from primarily grass fields to turf, technological advances in sticks, more out-of-season training, the ability to watch opponents on film at home and develop game plans — and is pleased that field hockey “has been more in the forefront as a sport over the last 5-10 years.”
While she spent time in other vocations growing up — working for a lawyer, doing the books for a big company — McGinnity always knew she was destined to become a teacher and a coach.
“The whole situation of 2020 makes you realize what’s truly important,” said McGinnity, “and yes, coaching definitely is for me. I’ve been doing it since I stopped playing (at Salem State). But I also know that it’s OK to move on when you realize that family is more important.”
¢¢¢
We also want to say one last thank you and goodbye to the area’s 57 field hockey playing seniors. This abbreviated season meant something to everyone who pulled on a uniform, but it was especially meaningful to these 12th graders who got to play one last time with their friends and teammates, representing their school in a sport that they are truly passionate about.
The uncertainty of whether or not they’d even have a season, which lasted for most of the summer, and culminating with successful campaigns all around — some of which started late, others that were paused midseason, then re-started — made this not only a season none of us will ever forget, but one that taught a multitude of life lessons for everyone involved.
So congratulations, ladies! We salute those of you who have played the final field hockey games of your high school careers:
Sydney Ruggieri, Elsa Hawkes, and captains Anne Curtin and Julia Otterbein of Beverly; Julia Paulino, Emma Hayward, Kylie Colella, Niki Nikolouzos, Jenna Lombard, Dado Nasso, Elise Staunton, Sophie Izzo, and captains Alise Maltsev and Sydney Branga of Peabody; Jenna Lowd, Brigid Churchill, Sarah Cashman, Caitlin Hess, Alle Badolato, Jordan Brodsky and captains Janessa Marchegiani and Ashley Curcuru of Danvers; Ava Ulian, Lily Finnegan, Jessica West, Ana Ziaziulia, Teagan Masters, Grace Elmer, Emily Doughman, and captains Cannan Whittier, Haven Linehan, Tess Keaney, Mae Colwell and Madi Monahan of Marblehead; captains Lilli D’Agostino, Harper Clopton and Jordan Waters of Swampscott; Kate Zamagni, Maria Koutoulas, Nina Morris, and captains Andrea Walker and Caroline McSweeney of Masconomet; Shannon Nagy, Gwen Littlehale, Kristina Rusha, Leah Nardone, and captains Paige Littlehale and Cat Elias of Bishop Fenwick; Lydia Comprosky, Monica Sirois, Reagan Amazeen, and captains Sam Orroth, Riley Daly and Rowan Galanis; and Marli Flanagan as well as captains Ronni Flanagan and Sarah Cooke of Hamilton-Wenham.
¢¢¢
Free Hits, a column on North Shore high school field hockey, appeared each Thursday this fall. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
