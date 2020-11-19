In this crazy pandemic-influenced, condensed field hockey season, let’s take a look at some players who best fit the description of unsung hero for our nine area field hockey teams.
Haven Linehan, Marblehead
Perhaps no player in the area better applies to the phrase ‘doing whatever it takes to play’. The senior captain, a huge part of the Magicians’ defensive corps, found out during her freshman year that she was born without a ligament in her knee, and that her tibia was floating around. According to head coach Linda Rice Collins, Linehan had surgeries after both her ninth (which didn’t take) and 10th grade (which did) seasons. She’s managed to play the last two years, albeit with man-made help to keep her knee steady and healthy.
When Linehan went down with an injury in the second half of Monday night’s game at Danvers, several of her teammates seemed on the brink of tears. This wasn’t just concern over a fallen teammate; this was genuine compassion for a close friend they knew has continually pushed herself to remain on the field no matter the obstacles. Even then, after being helped off the field, Linehan wanted back in. That’s not just an unsung hero; that’s a true gamer who loves the sport she plays.
Julia Otterbein, Beverly
It’s rare for an all-star player to also be thought of as an unsung hero, but it’s apropos in this instance. As the last line of defense for the Panthers, the senior goaltender and captain is constantly part of the action, as her area high 173 saves heading into Thursday night’s finale at Danvers attest. Otterbein has been busier than ever stopping shots in the 7-on-7 format, but it’s a challenge she relishes.
Aggressive in how she comes out of the net to challenge shooters, Otterbein has had four games with 21 saves or more — including a mind-boggling 30-save performance against unbeaten Masconomet — while no other area keeper has made more than 19 in one contest this fall. A four-year starter for head coach Trish Murphy’s squad, she’s had her best season of all.
Sam Orroth, Ipswich
Reliable, tenacious, humble ... those are the words that Tigers head coach Sarah Murphy uses to describe Orroth, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter. A defensive presence in the backfield, the senior captain mastered the art of getting whatever job is asked of her completed. For most of this fall, that meant transitioning into playing the left side defensively while going up against her opponent’s strong (i.e., right) side. That didn’t deter Orroth, who made the move from center D with grace, aplomb and excellence.
“She led by example with her competitive yet compassionate nature,” Murphy said. “Sam hardly came out of games, enduring many fast-paced opposing offensive transitions and most of the time shutting them down at midfield or, ultimately, winning the ball back in the circle with her patient defense. Her tenacious play, consistent hard work and effort, strong drives, knowledge and love of the game and humble attitude are all what make her a great player.
“Sam really came into her own over the course of her high school career, and it was an absolute pleasure to witness her growth and be her coach.”
Sadie Papamechail, Danvers
Only a sophomore, this defensive standout’s play get her noticed by her teammates, coaches, opponents and onlookers whenever the Blue-and-White play. With excellent on-field vision and ability to see the open space, she anticipates plays both in terms of breaking up potential odd-man chances by foes or sending outlet passes up to her fellow Falcons. Playing with a calmness not often seen in young players, she gets the ball and moves it quickly through exceptional stickwork and quick thinking.
“She’s getting better and better every game,” said Danvers assistant coach Rebecca Butler. “Sadie is very (DHS captain) Ashley Curcuru-ish in how she sees the field and plays.” Head coach Jill McGinnity concurred, saying that Papamechail “is a huge part of our program’s future.”
Kristina Rusha, Bishop Fenwick
This year’s new 7-on-7 format meant that Rusha, a senior midfielder, was needed to cover a lot more ground. But she always seems to be where the Crusaders need her at the right time, a testament to her field sense and ability to read the play. Consistency is a giant part of her game, wither it’s helping to create scoring opportunities on attack or using her speed to take off the other way to help on defense.
“Kristina isn’t a leading scorer because she’s such an unselfish player and is working to create opportunities for her teammates,” said Fenwick head coach Marybeth Mahoney. “Defensively, I can think of multiple occasions where she sprinted full field in recovery to make a defensive save. Throughout the season, she’s never slowed down, never complained of being too tired, and always gives a full effort.”
Olivia Passalacqua and Jordan Waters, Swampscott
Unselfish and hard working describes both of these Big Blue unsung heroes. Passalacqua is a junior who has proven valuable as both a forward and midfielder this season, while Waters, a senior captain, has been a steadying presence in the middle of the field, capable of both kick-starting the offense and to help break up scoring chances going against her squad.
“They play with speed and intensity every game,” said head coach Courtney Russo. “They’re both positive and are great leaders on and off the field. They see the field well and are able to move the ball and create opportunities for the team.”
Sophia Montoya, Hamilton-Wenham
After playing as a forward on the junior varsity last fall, this sophomore forward made the varsity jump adroitly. Initially unsure of how ready she’d be under this year’s new rules, head coach Leigh Shea said, Montoya has since found her niche playing midfield for the Generals and breaking up chances created by opponents with her savvy and stick skills.
“By the end of the season, she was a standout and playing the more challenging sides of the field (i.e., the left side defensively),” Shea noted. “Sophia is constantly asking questions and trying to improve; she’s also playing club during the offseason. I’m looking forward to her growing as a player and playing on both the offensive and defensive side of the field.”
Sophie Izzo, Peabody
Izzo, a senior midfielder, is unique in that she’s completely focused on the success of the team rather than herself. It’s a given that she’ll give 100 percent effort every time she takes the field, and while she may not get the credit she deserves, Izzo can take solace in the fact that she’s a playmaker who constantly makes things happen.
“Sophie’s attitude, passion for the sport and work ethic is so obvious that she easily encourages and inspires her teammates to want to do more on and off the field,” said Tanners head coach Tawny Palmieri. “She’s the type of player every coach wants on their team and feels comfortable coaching. She has the team’s back at all times and is one of the best players and teammates I’ve had the pleasure of coaching in any sport.”
Sabrina Tirrusa, Masconomet
Going off the beaten path with this selection, as Tirrusa served as a team manager for the Chieftains in this, her senior year. But she fits the description of unsung hero perfectly. Sidelined with concussions during her playing days as a freshman, she chose to remain with the squad as team manager.
“What makes her special is the love she has for the team and the love they have for her,” said head coach Maggie Bridgeo. “Sabrina is at every practice working with goalies and running drills. During games, she’s one of the first players on the field setting up scoreboard, getting the lineup ready, and greeting the opposing team’s coaches and keeping me calm.
“She never once complained that the sport she loves was taken away. She turned this negative time in her life into a positive by showing her resilience and character. Her highlights will never be on the scoreboard, but what she brought to the team is by far so much more important. We all could learn a lesson from Sabrina. In times of uncertainty, Sabrina’s dedication never wavered.”
