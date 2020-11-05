Free Hits high school field hockey column: Ipswich makes the most of rewarding season 

A month-and-a-half never went by so fast. But it also never felt so good.
In this ultra-condensed fall season, the Ipswich High field hockey team will take to the turf for this final time this afternoon when it hosts Newburyport (4:30 p.m.) under the lights at Jack Welch Stadium. It’ll be the Tigers’ 10th and final game in a 34-game span — and in the age of COVID-19, just being able to get out onto the field each day and getting through the entire campaign without incident was a major victory in and of itself.
Head coach Sarah Murphy recently asked her team what they felt the biggest adjustments were while playing during this vastly different season of 7-on-7 play. Some of their answers (i.e., getting used to wearing masks during game play, or needing to be in excellent physical condition because the field was stretched out) were obvious. For others, though, she was very pleased that her Tigers tackled each problem and found a way to best deal with it.
“They liked the space that 7-on-7 has opened up,” said Murphy, who has 93 career wins at IHS heading into today’s finale. “It turned into a lot of packing the field wherever the ball may be: in either circle, etc. No corners seemed to help defensively, they said, and transitions were a huge offensive advantage. There was usually more room to get shots off in the circle, too.”
Starting with an opening day 2-1 upset win over perennial Cape Ann League powerhouse Manchester Essex, the Tigers set the tone for what would ultimately be a highly successful season. They’ll take a 6-2-1 record into today’s contest against the Clippers, who at 8-1 are the top team in the CAL Kinney Division. Ipswich is just one point behind Manchester Essex (14 to 13) in the CAL Baker standings.
“My team quickly became a cohesive unit that worked really well together,” said Murphy, whose team began the season on a 5-game winning streak. “Defensive starters Riley Daly (3 goals, 8 points), Sam Orroth and Julia Moseley have all done a phenomenal job.
“Senior captain Rowan Galanis (the team’s leading scorer with 8 goals and 17 points) has led the offense with her superb stick skills, and (junior) Lexi James (5 goals, 12 points) and (sophomore) Chloe Pszenny (2 goals, 5 points) have also been outstanding with their effort and hustle. They’ve all been able to find the back of the net in big moments.”
Junior goaltender Morgan Bodwell has also been a key element in Ipswich’s success, with four shutouts and only seven goals allowed in nine games. “She’s stepped up huge making countless saves,” said Murphy.
There have also been numerous contributions from players coming off the bench. Senior forward Reagan Amazeen, junior forward Faith DeBoer (both of whom have scored a goal this autumn) and sophomores Courtney Stevens on defense Ashton Flather at forward have been among the Tigers who made their presence felt whenever their number was called to step up and deliver.
“This group of girls has been an absolute pleasure to coach and the captains (Daly, Galanis and Orroth) have done an outstanding job in their fourth and final year on varsity and in the program,” said Murphy. “They leave huge shoes to fill next year.”
¢¢¢
Hamilton-Wenham will play its final contest of 2020 tomorrow when it hosts host Manchester Essex. The Generals’ perseverance paid off on Tuesday when they earned their first point of the year with a 1-1 tie against Triton. Juniors Riley Clarke (goal) and Brynn McKechnie (assist) combined for the tally.
Among the players who have seen constant improvement over the course of the season is junior Sarah McMahon, whose versatility allows her to contribute both at midfield and defense.
“Sarah was brought up to the varsity midway through last season and saw limited playing time,” said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Leigh Shea, “but she’s improved her skills so much and started for us this year on defense. In 7-on-7, she barely comes off the field. Not only has she shown outstanding improvement, but she’s also a great kid.”
¢¢¢
Masconomet has been far and away the area’s most dominant team once again this fall, scoring 33 goals while winning its first six games with ease heading into today’s game at Beverly. But the Chieftains have been equally supreme on defense, with just two goals surrendered in addition to a grand total of 19 shots allowed on their net.
A big reason why is senior captain Andrea Walker.
“She’s just so, so solid back on defense,” said head coach Maggie Bridgeo. “What she does for us doesn’t necessarily show up on the scoreboard, but Andrea’s always in the right spot. Her teammates know she’ll always make the smart play.”
An Honor Roll student at Masconomet whom Bridgeo said is looking at schools such as Boston College and Michigan, Walker is not only a silent leader who doesn’t panic under pressure, but finds a way to make things happen when it looks like there’s no play to be made.
“She can have two forwards bearing down on her,” said Bridgeo, “but before you know it Andrea will pop through both of them with the ball on her stick almost every time, transitioning it up for us to create our own offensive attack.”
The Chieftains will wrap up their season with four games in the next week, including Saturday at home against Saugus (11 a.m.), Monday afternoon in Marblehead and a rematch with defending Northeastern Conference titlist Danvers Wednesday (10 a.m.) in Boxford.
¢¢¢
