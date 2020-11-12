Free Hits high school field hockey column: Perfection achieved for Masconomet to wrap up stellar season

BOXFORD — Officially, there will not be a Northeastern Conference champion crowned in field hockey this fall as agreed upon by the league’s athletic directors during this drastically altered, pandemic-influenced season.
But there is absolutely no doubt as to who possesses the top squad in the NEC; you could easily make a case that they’re one of the best squads in Massachusetts as well.
Masconomet, in its first year as an NEC member school, ran roughshod over the competition, finishing a perfect 10-0 after Wednesday’s tidy 4-1 decision over defending league titlist Danvers at Boxford Common. It concluded a regular season in which the Chieftains scored a ridiculous 59 goals while allowing a mere five.
“This was like a dream team,” said co-captain Cally McSweeney, who finished her career by scoring two goals Thursday, including one on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter. “It’s too bad we don’t have states this year, but I think we proved our point.”
That point certainly wasn’t subtle. After winning eight straight Cape Ann League titles, the Chieftains didn’t miss a beat when beginning NEC play. This fall’s 7-on-7 field format seemed to enhance their strengths even more so as their aggressive approach, smart, stick-to-stick passing and lockdown defense added up to victory after victory.
“We were just excited to get out and play and considered ourselves lucky to have a season,” senior defender and fellow co-captain Andrea Walker said. “After doing so well in the CAL, we were looking forward to seeing what we could do in the NEC. It turned out pretty well.”
The Chieftains’ senior class — midfielder Kate Zamagni, defender Nina Morris (nursing an injury Thursday, but who still got into the game), backup goalkeeper Mia Koutoulas, McSweeney and Walker, as well as team managers Sabrina Tirrusa and Leah McMillan — were part of a four-year run that saw Masconomet win three CAL crowns, this year’s de facto NEC title, the 2018 Division 1 North championship and go a perfect 30-0 in regular season play over the last two seasons.
“We’re so tight as a team; it’s what Masconomet field hockey is always about,” said McSweeney, who will be signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Merrimack College on Thursday.”
Head coach Maggie Bridgeo and her assistant, Deb Xenos, wore T-shirts on this unseasonably balmy day that said #LeaveNoDoubt on the back. While they may have been leftovers from the team’s state tournament run of two years ago, the message certainly resonated.
“It’s our philosophy of how we play: leave it all on the field,” said Bridgeo. “Deb asked to speak to our team before the game and told them, ‘This is your state tournament game. Come out fast, come out hard, and play your game.”
On a beautiful 70-degree Veterans Day, Masconomet scored twice within the game’s first five minutes, added a third shortly after halftime and sealed it with McSweeney’s penalty stroke goal. All of this against arguably the NEC’s second-best team in Danvers, which settled down nicely after giving up those two early strikes.
“They have a lot of kids who are very, very talented,” veteran Danvers head coach Jill McGinnity said of the Chieftains. “They have a lot of club players, which obviously helps. But it’s a great program with a great coach and great players.
“What they do really well is give themselves opportunities to break out 2-on-1 and 2-on-0,” she continued. “And when they get those chances they usually capitalize. And defensively they’re so strong; just to get it to the goalie is tough.”
In all, 17 different players hatr a point for Masconomet over the course of its 10 games. The next-closest area squads (Danvers Peabody and Bishop Fenwick) have, with eight apiece, less than half that.
It all starts with sophomore superstar Maggie Sturgis. With two assists Wednesday, including a terrific shot that was tipped into the net by Cecily Paglierani in the third quarter, Sturgis finished the year with 20 goals and 12 assists for 52 points. She recorded at least one goal in eight contests, with one 6-point game, three 4-point contests and another three 3-point afternoons.
“Sturgis has to be the best player in the state,” said McGinnity.
But the scoring well hardly runs dry after her. McSweeney, a player with a nose for the net, finished with nine goals, seven assists and 25 points. Zamagni, who scored the Chieftains’ first goal Wednesday, had 5-10-20 totals and was second in assists. Junior Lily Conway (5 goals, 4 assists, 14 points) and sophomore Julia Graves (4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points) have also been stellar up front. Graves also saved a goal on Wednesday with quick stickwork when a shot trickled by Koutoulas near the goal line.
Junior forward Ava Collins, who had a hat trick in an earlier win over Peabody, and classmate Paglierani, each had four goals and an assist, while junior defenseman Ava Tello (2 assists), gifted sophomore forward Greta Mowers (1 assist), juniors Ally Baker, Kenzie Carey, Kaylee Lucas and Riley Trodden, as well as sophomore Kayleigh Monagle each scored once.
Don’t forget junior Katelyn Caffrey, who had a pair of assists in Monday’s win at Marblehead, or Morris and Walker, who had one assist apiece.
Junior Ainsley Gruener was asked to make just 13 shots the entire season; her goals-against average was a microscopic 0.26 with 5 1/2 shutouts. Koutoulas (0.93 GAA, 13 saves) saw her fair share of action, too, and was also staunch between the pipes.
Rounding out the team are juniors Olivia White and Allison Baker on defense.
Walker said that she and McSweeney considered themselves “lucky” that they were able to mentor many of the program’s younger players in the way that they once were two and three seasons ago.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Walker, who is looking at Boston College, admitted. “When I was a freshman, I thought our seniors were full grown adults. They were so mature, leading us on and off the field. Cally and I have been fortunate to continue in that role.”
Bridgeo started the five seniors in the fourth quarter, the last such one they’d ever play together. The team’s younger players weren’t just happy for them; they wanted them to remain on the field for the duration.
“I went to sub in one player and she said, ‘No, keep Nina in there.’ For kids at this level of competition to say ‘keep the senior in; I’ll stay out’ is amazing” said Bridgeo. “To me, these are the most unselfish players. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a group this close and considerate of each other.”
This season’s main goal, said McSweeney, was to build up everyone’s confidence individually. Based on the spread out scoring and how every player contributed to their success in one way or another, it was a task completed.
“The only thing now,” said McSweeney, “is that it’ll be really hard when we all go to college next year and we aren’t with all these same people.”
¢¢¢
While the end result certainly wasn’t what she or her team wanted, McGinnity took a lot of positives out of Wednesday’s setback.
“Defensively, I think we played awesome. It might not look like it with the score the way it was, but if you watched the game you could tell we played well,” said McGinnity. “(Sophomore) Sadie Papamechail and (junior) Ashley Clark were on fire back there. Janessa (Marchegiani, a senior) is always so solid back there, too.”
While acknowledging that Masconomet certainly had more chances, McGinnity liked what she saw of her club in terms of possession and ball movement, especially after falling into that early 2-goal hole. Junior Grace Brinkley’s fourth period goal, her team-leading eighth of the season, was borne from persistence and hard work (with captain Ashley Curcuru assisting).
For the fourth time this season, freshman goaltender Megan McGinnity got into the game to spell the senior, Churchill, and made five saves while allowing one goal during the third quarter. Yes, she’s the coach’s daughter, but she’s also a confident, legitimate player getting varsity time — in this instance, against excellent competition — so she’ll be ready to take on the job full-time in 2021 after Churchill has graduated.
¢¢¢
Tawny Palmieri frequently says that she’s extremely pleased with the direction her ever-improving Peabody High team is going, and recent results bear that out.
After giving up 13 goals in their first two games this fall, the Tanners have surrendered just a half-dozen over their next five contests and pitched three shutouts. Cpatain Sydney Branga has gotten better and better with each passing game, coming out to challenge shooters and declaring the area around her net off limits to opponents.
Offensively, Peabody has scored 11 times in those same five games, with Jackie Scopa’s four tallies and three from Elise Staunton leading the way. Dado Nasso, Sophie Izzo, Bella DiCiccio and talented sophomore Siobhan Smith have also earned markers.
¢¢¢
The only local squad participating in a league postseason format is Bishop Fenwick, which will take part in the Catholic Central League playoffs. The Crusaders, who currently sport a 4-3-2 record, are scheduled to host the winner of Austin Prep and St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday, Nov. 18 on the turf at Donaldson Field (4 p.m.).
The Crusaders have have success against both foes this fall. They beat St. Mary’s twice at home by scores of 6-1 and 4-1, and knocked off the Cougars of Austin Prep, 4-0, in their only meeting Oct. 22 in Reading.
¢¢¢
Free Hits, a column on North Shore high school field hockey, appears each Thursday this fall. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
||||