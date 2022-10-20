It was no doubt a beautiful summer day in Boxford when the photo was taken nine years ago.
A trio of third grade girls — Nina Husak, Cameron Traveis, and Grace Mullaney — are playing and laughing in a pool where the water is almost sapphire blue. They were at the home of Jen Richardson, the Director of the Masco Youth Field Hockey program that they all played in and whom Husak refers to as her aunt.
Husak, Traveis and Mullaney are now 17-year-old seniors for the Pingree field hockey team, and Richardson is their head coach. The lifelong friendship of these Boxfordites is playing a big reason in the Highlanders’ success this fall; they’re 11-1 and have made it their mission to return to, and win, the New England Class C field hockey championship.
“That thought of winning a title enters my head almost every day,” said Traveis, a midfielder whose friends call her Cami. “Field hockey is one of my favorite sports at Pingree because of our camaraderie, so I want to win the title for Coach Jen, for the seniors, for the entire program. When we won it my freshman year (2019) it was awesome ... and I want that feeling again.”
“It’s a 100 percent realistic goal for us,” added Mullaney, “and I’ll make sure to do everything in my power to accomplish that.”
Mullaney and Traveis have been friends for so long (“since we were 1 or 2” said Traveis) that their bond is almost telepathic. They were always together growing up, going to various games that their sisters, Maddie Mullaney and Kendall Traveis, played, and they followed in their older sister’s athletic footsteps.
When Traveis went to public elementary and Masconomet Middle School and Mullaney was enrolled in Shore Country Day in School in Beverly, they remained close through club field hockey. Since both became Pingree students as ninth graders, they’ve since driven to school together, are in several of the same classes (Spanish and Environmental Science),
Although are going to different colleges to continue different athletic careers — Mullaney to Boston University for field hockey; Traveis to Cornell for lacrosse — theirs, they say, is a lifelong bond.
“Cami and I have been through everything together,” said Mullaney, who is a month older than Traveis. “It’s been a really great relationship in terms of level of respect and being able to confide in each other about anything.”
Traveis, whose 5-foot-9 frame allows her to reach for and jab at the ball before opponents reach it, said the constant support they provide each other is evident during games.
“I always know where Grace is on the field,” she said. “I’m on the left side of her, and we always know what to do. She’ll cut in and I’ll cut out, things like that. It works perfectly.”
The 4-foot-11 Husak, a screen (i.e., defensive mid) along with fellow senior Olivia Donahue, is equally close with her two compadres. Originally from Georgetown before moving to Boxford in grade school, she got to know Mullaney and Traveis through Richardson but also because of her father, Chuck Husak, the main coach in the Masco Youth program.
“When I first moved here from Georgetown, Grace and Cami threw an ice cream surprise party for me at the Town Hall in West Boxford through the Richardsons,” said Husak, who will continue her career at Bentley University. She plays to major in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (a business major) there while minoring in psychology.
“I’ve always loved surrounding myself with Grace’s energy,” Husak added. “We played club (at Seacoast United) together forever and played lacrosse together, too. And Cami lives right down the road from Jen and has been on my team too every single year since fifth grade. She’s such an awesome girls with such incredible energy and enthusiasm.”
Traveis, who said that Chuck Husak “was the one who made me love the game”, said that Nina’s aggressiveness and intensity are just two of the attributes that make her an excellent defender.
“She’s also got the hardest shot I’ve ever seen,” said Traveis. “It’s almost scary to tip Nina’s shots, but you always know it’s going in because it’s so hard and accurate.”
There are other Boxford players on the roster as well: freshman Alexa Blaeser, senior forward Caroline Lemos, and junior goaltender Sadie Canelli, regarded as one of the best at her position in the state.
Traditionally a powerhouse program under the 46-year-old Richardson (a Northeastern University Hall of Famer in the sport) since her arrival in 2016, Pingree boasts nine seniors on this year’s roster. Naturally, these players serve as a conduit between the coaching staff and their teammates, serving as leaders and mentors both on and off the turf.
Part of the ethos they pass along to the Highlanders’ undergraduates is selflessness and putting the team above self. Mullaney, who played defense most of her life before moving to center midfield this season, typifies that.
“I don’t mind doing it,” she said. “Center mid is one of the more difficult positions on the field, so it’s taught me a lot recpetion-wise, cutting into pockets, things like that. And you know what? Why not — my team needs me there for us to have the most success.”
Between their superb talent, chemistry and sisterhood, the Highlanders truly believe winning another New England title next month is an achievable goal.
“We all care so much about the team, the program and Coach Jen that we give it everything we have every time we’re out there,” said Husak. “You look to the sidelines during games and everyone is cheering you on; it’s more that I could’ve ever asked for with this team.
“Pingree field hockey will always have a special place in my heart ... and I hope this season ends the way we all want it to.”
■■■
Now in its second year, the Hamilton-Wenham Field Hockey Youth Program continues to grow and shine.
Under the direction of Danielle Kiely of the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation department, the youth program has expanded into a club travel team this season, with two teams for those in grades 3-4 and another squad for those in grades 5-7. Practices are held once a week and games take place each Sunday, with home contests taking place on the Pingree turf field. They play towns in Essex and Middlesex counties including Beverly, Georgetown, Melrose, North Reading and North Andover.
There is even a ‘littles’ program for those in kindergarten, first and second grade to learn basic field hockey skills and training.
“You can see we’re developing a program and the sport has momentum in town,” said Leigh Shea, the Hamilton-Wenham varsity head coach who coaches one of the 3rd/4th grade teams in the youth league.
■■■
Shea’s varsity squad at Hamilton-Wenham has eight seniors — captains Marlee Flanagan, Alle Benchoff, Sofia Montoya and goalie Maeve Clark, as well as Riley Campbell, Sophie Zerilli, Aryanna Onokhin and Laynee Wilkins — all of whom came into the program when she began coaching the Generals in 2019.
“It’s been really nice to watch them (from that time) until now as seniors. They’ve all grown so much in terms of confidence and leadership skills as well as field hockey players,” said Shea.
“I feel as a coach I’ve grown and matured with them. I appreciate the relationship with my seniors; it’s been very special and rewarding for me.”
Hamilton-Wenham won just a single game in Shea’s first year, so for the program to make the playoffs a year ago (and win a tournament game) and appear likely to do so again is a point of pride for her.
“I’m very proud to see them on the field, and it’s also really nice to see the girls have success as a team,” she said.
■■■
A number of Essex Tech students have helped the Georgetown High co-operative team to a 6-6-2 mark this season. The Royals, who are currently ranked 14th in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings, take on St. Mary’s of Lynn Thursday afternoon.
Six of the team’s 10 seniors are from Essex Tech, including captain Caroline Evans as well as goaltender Michelle Mondi. The other 12th grade Hawks who play for the Royals include Haleigh Peterson, Mija Knapp, Courtney Hopkins, and Emma Hammond.
