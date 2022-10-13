There are banners of the championship teams from Swampscott High School hanging on the walls of the school gymnasium. Football, girls tennis, girls basketball, boys hockey, baseball ... each is filled with league championships, North sectional crowns and/or state titles.
Then there’s the Big Blue’s field hockey banner. It sports a single year — 1974 — denoting the school’s lone Northeastern Conference crown.
“I pass by that banner almost every day in school,” said co-captain Olivia Baran, one of just two seniors on this year’s squad. “A lot of the other teams have a million different years listed on them, but we have just that one. It’s not a sport that’s as big as many of the others at the school; people know about it, but not all that well.
“Still, after the great playoff run we had last year, people got behind us and it was cool to get that recognition,” added Baran. “We’d love to be able to do something like that again.”
With Masconomet, Danvers and Gloucester (three teams with a combined 2 losses) ahead of them in the standings, Swampscott won’t be adding an NEC title to the banner this fall. Not with four in-conference losses already, and not with a mostly young team that is still learning.
But they are getting better with each passing game. Wednesday produced arguably their best win of the season — a 1-0 win at Newburyport, where Baran scored the only goal on a pass from Waters against an opponent currently ranked third in the Division 3 state pairings — shows that the Big Blue, who reached the state semifinals a year ago after going down a similar regular season path, could certainly achieve similar results this time around.
“Our record (5-4-3 overall) is definitely deceiving,” said head coach Courtney Russo. “We’ve had some great games with tough teams, and at times we’ve been a bit unlucky with bad bounces. But I truly believe it will prepare us for what we’ll be facing in the playoffs.”
Ranked 19th in the most up-to-date MIAA power rankings for Division 3 (not taking into account wins over Saugus Tuesday and Wednesday vs. Newburyport), the Big Blue tend to play their best against better competition, even in setbacks. They tied one-loss Gloucester (1-1), put up the same result against a strong Beverly program, dropped a pair of one-goal games to Danvers (1-0 and 2-1), and battled Masconomet before succumbing (2-0).
“We’re right there in a lot of different areas; it’s just about ready for it to almost click for all the girls at the same time,” Russo said of her team. “A lot of them are clicking individually, but you can see it’s just about ready to all come together.”
Wednesday’s win over the Clippers is proof positive of that.
Baran, who will continue her career at St. Anslem, captains the team with one of her best friends, fellow senior center midfielder Brooke Waters. The duo have shored up an area of concern heading into 2022 by controlling the middle of the field with their stick skills and transferring passes smartly to their teammates.
“Fast forward from the time we started the sport as sixth graders in middle school, and we’re the only two left in our grade still playing,” said the 5-foot-8 Waters, who got to play with older sister Jordan her freshman and sophomore seasons at SHS. “Olivia and I have stuck with it, built our skills and passion for the game together.”
“Brooke is really fast, has great endurance and goes to the ball really well,” added Baran. “I play in front of her and she’s behind me, and we have a great dynamic with each other.”
Many of the eight juniors on the roster play vital roles for Swampscott. Second-year forward Lucy Brown leads the team in goals (5) and has taken her game to the next level at center forward. Sawyer Groothuis, the team’s only male player, is a forward who uses his speed to create scoring chances for himself and his teammates. Sophia Ciccotti has also made her mark at forward, and midfielder Coco Clopton has been excellent at both ends of the field. Defensively, Ella Karlin and Daniella Bliss are stalwarts.
“We have a really strong junior class and they’ve been killing it this season,” said Waters. “For me and Olivia, it’s our goal to provide guidance for them. They’re a bunch of natural athletes, and their field hockey IQ is constantly getting better. It’s going to be extremely exciting to see what they can do next year as seniors.”
Sophomores Avery Laundry (forward) and Chloe Puzzo (defense) transferred into Swampscott High from St. Mary’s of Lynn and have been huge influences already — despite never having played the sport previously.
“Chloe’s athletic with great speed and can stay low without getting too fancy. She uses her footwork to keep her opponent in front of her,” said Russo. “Avery just gets better and better all the time. She’s also athletic, strong and hungry.”
Cece O’Connor, another 10th grader, has been stellar in taking over the goaltending duties. A freshman midfielder, Megan Baran (Olivia’s younger sister), is another who has stepped right into varsity play and made an impact.
“Megan plays right next to me, which is pretty cool to happen in my senior season,” said Olivia Baran.
Finding a way to score more consistently — Swampscott has 20 goals in its 12 games, with 14 of those coming in a pair of blowout 7-0 triumphs — is something the team is working on.
“If we can do that,” said the 17-year-old Baran, whose mother Melissa is the varsity assistant coach, “I feel like we’ll really be in good shape. We have a lot of drive to do so.”
Russo, whose son Jack will be going to Division 1 University of Jacksonville on a lacrosse scholarship (her daughter Maisie is in the field hockey program at SHS, and her sixth grade son Chase plays football, hockey and lacrosse), will be coaching from the home sidelines for five of her team’s final six regular season games starting Thursday against Saugus.
And for the record: Swampscott High athletic director Kelly Wolff said that the field hockey banner will be updated with last year’s Final Four appearance once the lift at the school is repaired.
Very cool to see Beverly High senior goaltender Amelia Massa — who recently recorded four straight shutouts — coming out of the nets to play right wing and recording her first varsity goal in the Panthers’ 4-0 win over Saugus.
“Scoring a goal as a goalie was definitely a great way to end our Senior Game,” said Massa, who gave her goalie equipment to teammate Cerys Murphy to use for the entirety of the second half. Murphy, like Massa before her, had one save in the contest.
It can be natural for a goaltender’s mind to drift when they don’t face many shots over the course of a game.
Senior Maddi Wayland of unbeaten Masconomet (9-0-2) is an example of a keeper who could easily fall into that trap; she’s only had to make 25 saves in 11 games to date. But when the opponent is able to make noise around her crease — as Gloucester did Monday in a 1-1 tie with the Chieftains — she’s more than ready.
“Maddi knows how to step up,” said head coach Liz Dean. “We practice shots on her all the time, putting bodies in front of her, that sort of thing ... but it’s not the same as in a game against opponents. But she does a wonderful time when that happens, stepping up when there’s trouble in the circle and ruling that area.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN