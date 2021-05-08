Freni, Hutchinson spark Hamilton-Wenham by rival Manchester

ESSEX — There's always some electricity in the air when the Hamilton-Wenham and Manchester Essex baseball teams meet up. The latest edition of the rivalry between two teams typically at at the top of the Cape Ann League Baker standings was battery powered.
The visiting Generals got a big jolt offensively from catcher Nick Freni and a near-masterful performance from pitcher Ryan Hutchinson to take down the Hornets, 7-3, on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Memorial Park.
Hamilton-Wenham (2-0) had the lead early, but it was Freni's two-run homer 335-feet out of dead center in the top of the fifth that all but put the game away for the visitors. It was an impressive showing for the junior backstop, who went 3-for-4, scored twice and reached in three of the four frames in which H-W scored.
"He had a great preseason. We knew he had a stick just from seeing him in the cage, and he's been even better than the looked inside," H-W coach Reggie Maidment said of his new catcher. "He's a power hitter who can go the other way when he shortens up ... he's a great addition to our team."
Hutchinson, a senior captain, owned the middle innings with pinpoint control. He sat down 13 in a row from the second through the sixth, striking out four and getting excellent defensive from his fielders. He averaged only 10 pitches per frame in those middle innings and locked in after being charged with a balk that led to M-E's only early run (courtesy of a Vaughn O'Leary double and Troy Flood sacrifice fly).
"Today was all about Hutch. That's the kind of performance you need early in a season, keeping the pitch count down and saving the bullpen," Maidment said.
For the Hornets (1-1), ace Kellan Heney struck out the side in the first inning, fanned seven in 3 1/3 frames and showed off a nasty curveball. H-W put together four singles in the second inning to grab the lead on RBI knocks by Ryan Monahan and Matt Botelho, added another run on an error in the third, and Hornets coach B.J. Weed went to the bullpen after the Freni bomb.
"Manchester has two studs and they're always a tough team to play against," Maidment said. "Early in the year it's all about working pitch counts. Fortunately for us, we had some successful at-bats against good pitching and were able to string some things together."
Monahan and Botelho accounted for five hits in the No. 7 and 8 slots in the batting order, respectively, and Luke McClintock also had a pair of hits for Hamilton-Wenham.
Manchester Essex threatened to take an early lead when Hutchinson walked the first two he faced, but shortstop Will Cooke came up with a line-out double play to get the Generals to the dugout unscathed.
The Hornets didn't go quietly in the bottom of the seventh. Mike Quil led off with a double and his club loaded the bases on a walk to Simon Rubin and an RBI single by Flood. Maidment summoned senior captain Carter Coffey from center field for the save, and though he conceded a sac fly by Jack Shaw to account for the 7-3 final, he ultimately slammed the door.
"We wanted to keep Hutch around 60 pitches, but he felt really good going into the seventh," said Maidment, whose co-ace wound up at 77 on the day. "That's what we have C.C. for. He came in and shut the door."