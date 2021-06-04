HAMILTON — If Nick Freni was any hotter with a bat in his hands, he'd be the human torch.
Hamilton-Wenham's junior catcher struck again on Friday, smashing a 2-run homer in the top of the sixth as his Generals came from behind to top Newburyport, 2-1, in a battle of Cape Ann League divisional leaders at Patton Park.
H-W (now 10-2) had fallen behind in the previous half inning and when Freni came up with one man on and one out, he blasted the first pitch he saw deep for his fifth round tripper of the season.
"I've been looking for fastballs. The ones I get seem to come early in the count so I was hoping to get one and jump on it," said Freni.
Senior Ryan Hutchinson did the rest, throwing a one-hit gem to hand Newburyport (10-2) only its second loss this spring. Hutchinson was one out away from a no-hitter when Ryan Archer dropped a single into no man's land in right center. Representing the tying run, he reached third on a couple of balls to the backstop but the Quinnipiac-bound Hutchinson stranded him there to end the ball game.
"It felt like the curveball was really working well today," said Hutchinson, who struck out six, walked one and was victim of three errors in the sixth. The Clippers had potential runs 90 feet away in the fourth, sixth and seventh but each time Hutchinson bore down and stranded them.
"I've got a lot of faith in the guys behind me to make plays, so I don't really worry when there's runners on base. I'm able to focus on making good pitches."
The Clippers got the lead when Michael Habib reached on an infield error in the sixth. The next batter dropped a bunt and it was thrown away, allowing Habib to score from first. Another infield error made it first and third, but the Hutchinson fired a ground ball to shortstop Tobin Clark-Goldfeld for one out and he turned to first for a rally killing double play.
Clark-Goldfeld then led off the bottom of the sixth with a first-pitch single, only H-W's third hit of the game to that point.
"That's great senior leadership right there from Tobin," said H-W coach Reggie Maidment. "He made a couple of mistakes in the field and he shakes that off and comes through with the bat right away."
Hutcinson was masterful early, sitting down the first nine in a row. He nearly had an immaculate inning in the second, needing four pitches to retire the side, and got back-to-back K's with a runner on third after a walk to Jack Fehlner ruined a perfect game.
"His two-seamer really had great action today," Freni said of his pitcher. "And like he said, the curveball was really good."
Owen Tahnk, a sophomore, was just as good on the hill for the Clippers, allowing only five hits with one walk and a hit batter. Freni had two of this with Shane Metternick, Luke McClintock and Clark-Goldfeld getting the others. Freni's bomb was the only extra-base hit of the afternoon in a quick, 75 minute outing.
"This was a championship baseball game," Maidment said. "You've got to give all the respect to Newburyport and their pitcher. That's a great team and this was a quality battle."