Just eight teams remain standing in the Division 2 boys basketball state tournament and Marblehead finds itself in that elite mix.
Going in as the No. 10 seed, the Magicians opened the playoffs with a 60-55 win over a strong Pembroke squad last week. They followed that up with a thrilling, buzzer-beating victory over No. 7 Pope Francis in the Round of 16 Tuesday night and will now head out to No. 2 Mansfield on Friday evening (7 p.m.) for a chance to advance to the state semifinals.
Playing in a hostile road environment in the most recent triumph, Marblehead held a late double digit lead before the hosts clawed back to tie the score in the final minute. But a rebound and put back by junior big man Miles O’Neill just before the final buzzer sent the Magicians into the next round with a 59-57 win.
“The play was designed just how I wanted it: Nick Lemmond to miss a jumper and Miles to rebound it and put it back in,” joked Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi.
“But no, we called a timeout and talked about getting into a situation of getting a little one on one action, looking for Nick (Lemmond) or Tyrone (Countrymon) to attack. I thought Nick may have rushed it a little bit but he felt like he had a good look, and it gave us enough time for a rebound and put back, and Miles was there.”
O’Neill finished the contest with a whopping 19 rebounds to go with 10 points. He helped Marblehead earn a significant 55-37 edge on the glass while tearing down five of his team’s 22 offensive caroms.
“We’re in the paint a lot, so that was big for us,” said Giardi. “And Miles just had a really, really, really good game.”
Lemmond added a team-high 19 points with two triples in the win while Countrymon had nine points and six dimes and Ryan Commoss had 14 points.
Now turning its attention to a powerful Mansfield squad that’s handled both Newburyport (71-25) and Salem (64-43) thus far in the postseason, Marblehead will look to stay true to its strengths while getting off to a good start on the road.
In their two previous playoff victories, Mansfield bullied their opponents down low with size and strength. Giardi feels like his team has the ability to match that paint play with the likes of O’Neill, Scotty Campbell and Commoss regularly mixing it up near the rim.
“A lot of people are saying this is all about matchups, and I think they’re definitely a team that’s got some bigs and got some athletes,” Giardi said of Mansfield. “I think Salem had some great strategy but I think they just ran out of fuel a little bit in terms of what they needed to do.
“For us, we’ve had the size,” Giardi continued. “I think against teams that were guard heavy, that gave us a little trouble. So (against Mansfield) we just have to be smart about how we attack and play this; it’s going to be tough in their territory with their fans, but should be a fun game.”
On paper, Marblehead is one of the few teams in Division 2 that can beat you both inside and out. Commoss boasts a terrific touch around the basket and both Campbell and O’Neill aren’t afraid to bang in the paint and go up and grab rebounds with authority. Uber-athletic guard Isaiah Makor also attacks the glass with regularity and boasts an explosive offensive package.
On the perimeter, Lemmond is one of the top shooters in the area and can score off of screens or create his own looks off the dribble. Countrymon is an elite distributor and consistently weaves his way into the lane to open things up. Magnus McCarthy provides added depth in the backcourt and has hit some big shots this season as well.
Despite their versatile roster build, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Magicians this season. They faced their share of ups and downs, including a late season to Masconomet that appears to have propelled them to where they are now.
“I think honestly that Masco game was huge for us. We made some bad decisions offensively in that loss and we tried to come up with some five or six point plays which don’t happen in basketball,” explained Giardi. “We have to focus on one possession, one play at a time and I think that helped us learn that.
“We finished with some really good wins over Gloucester and Swampscott and beat a really good Pembroke team in our first tournament game. So we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Mansfield has dropped just two games this season, both to Sharon, the No. 3 seed in Div. 2, and has played some of its best basketball down the stretch. The Hornets are averaging 64 points per game while allowing just under 45 per contest.
Marblehead counters with a per game scoring average of 67.5 points and a points for average of 62.9. The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of No. 3 Sharon and No. 6 Nashoba Regional in the state Final Four.
Rather than sit back and look at what his team has already accomplished this season, Giardi is choosing to live in the moment and do everything he can to get his team prepared for Friday’s bout.
“I think one of the advantages of playing with a quick turnaround on Friday is you don’t have the opportunity to look back at we’re accomplishing, which is good,” said Giardi. “Right now there’s a little bit of ‘Hoosiers’ right? The net is still 10-feet, court is same length, and this is still just basketball when it comes down to it.”
“So I haven’t had the chance to think about what we’ve done, just what we need to do in this next game.”
