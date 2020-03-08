LOWELL -- Beverly High freshman Gabe Copeland drew the start in last Tuesday's Division 2 North semifinal matchup against Burlington. He responded by pumping in 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds in an overtime win for the Panthers.
Saturday evening at the Tsongas Center, Copeland returned to his bench role in favor of junior big man Austin Ayer. Beverly boasted a significant height advantage over its Division 2 North championship opponent, Belmont, and head coach Matt Karakoudas wanted to take advantage of that early and often.
While Copeland's spot in the rotation was slightly altered, his mindset and approach to the task at hand never changed.
He saw his first minutes in the opening quarter of Beverly's wire-to-wire 76-59 championship win, and when he came in, he didn't miss a beat. The first-year standout followed up his 18-point performance with 13 big ones against Belmont, even going 6-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to help secure the marquee victory. He added seven rebounds and two assists.
"He is just so confident, so confident," Panthers' senior captain Jack Crowley said of Copeland. "I give Gabe the most props out of anyone on this team. He comes out and he kills every night.
"He's been one of the biggest reasons that we've been successful this year. He shoots the ball lights out; just a special kid and a special player."
High praise from Crowley, who himself had quite the performance in Saturday's win (26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals). But it'd be hard to find anyone who has watched the Panthers play at any point this season who would disagree with him.
Copeland has been a key contributor all year for a Beverly team that continues to make history. Some nights, such as Tuesday against Burlington, he makes his presence felt with smooth jumpers from both the mid range and 3-point variety. Other nights he's simply a difference maker on the defensive end and on the glass, helping his team stay the course with intelligent play.
But in Saturday's win, Copeland was at his best in the painted area. He cleaned up Panther misses on two separate occasions and powered the ball back up and in. In crunch time, he helped Beverly keep its distance by calmly connecting on his free throw attempts.
The overall presence and confidence Copeland brings every time he steps on the hardwood is something rarely seen in a player his age, and something head coach Matt Karakoudas certainly doesn't take for granted.
"I think the biggest thing with him is his confidence is growing every time he steps on the floor. Now he's looking to get the ball more and make a play," said Karakoudas. "He's probably the best flat-out shooter on our team and he also rebounds the ball really well. He can play at the highest level, and he's been doing it all year. When he's a senior he's going to be an absolute monster."
Luckily for Karakoudas, Copeland plans to stick around that long and keep this newly established Beverly High basketball winning tradition rolling.
"We have a special group -- and this isn't the only year we're going to do this," said Copeland. "We're going to try and do this every year. It feels special do it in my first year, but there's more to come."
