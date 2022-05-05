BEVERLY — Panther varsity softball coach Megan Sudak had a feeling she should give freshman Gabbi Wickeri a chance to hit in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied against Marblehead.
That hunch paid off as Wickeri ripped an RBI single to right, scoring Emily Stilwell with what proved to be the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory.
Marblehead had tied the game with two runs in the top half of the sixth inning before Wickeri — who was already 2-for-3 at the plate — produced in the clutch for the home team after Stilwell had reached after being hit by a pitch.
“Gabbi has been doing a really nice job for us playing some first base, and I decided to let her hit today as the Designated Player,” said Sudak. “She got her first hit (double) in the fourth, then battled up there in the sixth before getting hold of one.”
Junior Jazmine Sullivan was the winning pitcher for Beverly, which improved to 7-2. She went the distance, scattering six hits and two walks while striking out nine.
The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Mya Perron and added another in the second when Stilwell reached on an error and later scored on a ground out by Wickeri.
Marblehead loaded the bases in the second inning with nobody out, but Sullivan bore down to get out of the jam. Pitcher Grace Martin singled, Ila Bumagin walked, and Sophia Hailsey laid down a perfect bunt, but Sullivan got the next three batters on a popup, strikeout, and ground out to escape.
The visitors got on the board in the third when Amelia Rogers doubled, advanced to third on Dylan Kerble’s ground out, and scored on an errant pickoff attempt.
It remained a 2-1 game until Beverly catcher Lindsey Gannon hit a solo homer over the fence in center field in the fifth to give her team an insurance tally.
“It’s tough to lose this one, but it was a very good game,” said Marblehead (4-7) coach Johnny Gold. “It’s the best we’ve played all year. I’m proud of the way the girls competed; we’re making progress and improving all the time.
“When we played Beverly the first time this season, they best us (by the mercy rule) in six innings. This one was much better, but you’re not going to win close games like this unless you get the hits. I told the girls they can’t look at called third strikes and have to get the bat on the ball.
For Beverly, Jamie DuPont was a vacuum at shortstop, snaring anything that came near her. Reagan Redmond made a nifty running catch in right field to rob Hailsey of extra bases, and Stilwell had a couple of nice grabs in center.
Sullivan had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh with DuPont handling two hard hit ground balls, and Stilwell catching a fly ball.
“It was a battle all day,” said Sullivan, a junior transfer from Worcester who moved to Beverly. “I’ve always been a pitcher, and today my screwball was working best. My teammates made some nice plays to help me out.”
Grace Martin pitched well for the visitors, giving up nine hits and not walking anybody (one hit by pitch). Nikki Erricola Gannon, and Wickeri each had two hits.
Pitcher Grace Martin and catcher Sarah Martin are good friends but not related. Gold said both are seniors, and Sarah had never caught until this season.
“She’s doing a great job,” said Gold. “We didn’t have anybody to play there, and she volunteered to help the team.”
Rogers and Callienes each had two hits for Marblehead while Grace Martin and Hailsey had one each.
