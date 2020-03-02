STONEHAM — With a span of 45 seconds, a pair of freshmen ensured that the Swampscott High boys hockey team's season would remain very much alive.
Ninth grade winger Ronan Locke scored his second goal of the game with 44.7 seconds left in regulation, and his classmate, goaltender Jack Russo, made his 20th and final save at the buzzer as the Big Blue scored their second straight playoff upset, knocking off fifth seeded Watertown, 2-1, Monday night at Stoneham Arena.
The contest appeared headed for overtime before Watertown turned the puck over in its own zone with under a minute to play, thanks to a strong forecheck from Swampscott captain Conor Donovan. Up into the play sprang Locke, who gathered the disc in the slot and fired a shot high stick side past Raider goaltender Kevin Greene for the game-winner.
"I saw the loose puck and saw I could make a move," the 14-year-old Locke said of his last-minute tally, his seventh goal of the season.
"I also saw I had (senior captain and linemate) Drew (Olivieri) back door, so if I didn't score on that he was going to get a little angry," he added with a chuckle.
The Big Blue's top line of Locke, Olivieri and Donovan (whose 2 assists gave him a North Shore leading 49 points this season) played just about every other shift and were on the ice for at least 10 of the 15 minutes that constituted the third period.
"We're used to it by now," said Locke, when asked if he were tiring near the end of regulation. "We love it. We weren't that tired; we pushed through it."
Russo, who was steady throughout the contest, proved unflappable down the homestretch. He turned away a strong Watertown bid with their goalie pulled for an extra skater with about 10 seconds to play, then kicked out another shot just as time expired.
As the 13th and final seed in the Division 3 North playoff draw, Swampscott (11-11-0) has advanced to the sectional semifinals for the third time in the last eight seasons. There, they'll meet another upset-minded opponent in No. 9 seed Lowell (11-7-4), which defeated top seed Bedford in the previous round. This will mark their third playoff meeting in the last five years, with each team winning once.
Swampscott veteran head coach Gino Faia had used his time out with 1:52 to play after his top line had finished a minute-plus shift. He knew he wanted them out on the ice for the remainder of regulation, and wanted them to be fresh.
"I told them 'I'd like to win the game, but certainly don't want to give something up. If we have to play overtime, we'll play overtime'," said Faia, as his team celebrated in the adjacent locker room to the sounds of Train's early 200s hit, 'Drops of Jupiter'. "But they made a great play there (on Donovan forcing the turnover), and (it was) a great shot by Ronan.
"Jack, especially at the end there, that was a huge save," he added. "He let in one goal (in the second period), but he's right back to it the next play."
Both teams had scored on the power play prior to the late-game Big Blue heroics.
Locke took a drop pass from Donovan and buried one from the slot at 9;12 of the opening period; his older brother, defenseman Liam Locke, also picked up an assist. Watertown got the equalizer two-and-a-half minutes into the second period when Mason Andrade connected through a scrum out front.
The Big Blue put 11 shots on Greene in the third period before Ronan Locke broke through with the game-winner.
Having lost five straight to end the regular season — albeit all to Division 2 teams — Swampscott has suddenly found its postseason groove. They'll look to keep the good times rolling Thursday night against Lowell at the Chelmsford Forum (5 p.m.).
Swampscott 2, Watertown 1
Division 3 North quarterfinals
at Stoneham Arena
Swampscott1 0 1 — 2
Watertown 0 1 0 — 1
First period: S, Ronan Locke (Conor Donovan, Liam Locke), ppg, 9:12.
Second period: W, Mason Andrade (Keith Ricci), ppg, 2:28.
Third period: S, R. Locke (Donovan), 14:16.
Saves: S, Jack Russo 20; W, Kevin Greene 24.
Records: S, 11-11-0; W, 13-6-2.
