Frey snares NSBL MVP Award; Cahill, Mello among All-League honorees

It was a triple crown season for Ipswich native Dan Frey in the North Shore Baseball League.
The former Brandeis and St. John's Prep standout was judge, jury and executioner at the plate with a .575 average, five homers and 18 RBI to lead the league in all three categories. That ridiculous slash line earned Frey the NSBL's 2020 Most Valuable Player Award.
The NSBL's Cy Young Award went to Kingston's Sean Clalahan, who helped his club win its fourth straight title with a 0.38 earned run average. Keegan Calero from the regular season champion Northeast Tides was named Rookie of the Year after hitting .400 and stealing 13 bases.
Joining Frey and Callahan on the All-League team as voted by the managers were Danny Mello (.405), Matt Burgess (.407) and Andrew Olszak (.359) from the Beverly Recs as well as David Ruggeiro (.359) and Jon Cahill (.313) from Peabody Champions along with Pub pitcher Tyler Leavitt.
Ex-Masconomet standout Andrew Manni grabbed All-League honored for the North Shore Phillies as did Elvis Rodriguez from the Swampscott Sox, Andrew Thibault from Kingston and Rowley's Chris Bosco. Northeast's Matt Bergeron and Rowley's Levi Burrell were the other All-League pitchers.
Former Salem News Player of the Year Brandon Bingel grabbed All-Rookie honors for the Recs along with Pub pitcher John Doyle and Swamspcott's Jariel Santana. Tommy Lawrence, Calero and Sam LaChance were the All-Rookie honorees for the Tides and the NorEasters saw Bosco and Nick Lam earn All-Rookie nods.