MARBLEHEAD 35, SWAMPSCOTT 7: The battle of unbeatens at Blocksidge Field will undoubtedly go down as the Connor Cronin game. And if his stunning performance was any indication of what's to come, the next two years will be a sight to see.
The speedy sophomore took the opening kickoff back for a Marblehead touchdown, scored three more times throughout the contest, and capped off his ridiculous night with a 98-yard pick-six on the game's final play. He finished the evening with two interceptions and all five of the Magicians in his team's eighth straight over their traditional Thanksgiving rivals. The victory also secured Marblehead's first ever perfect season at 7-0, and first unbeaten campaign since 1942.
"It was awesome," Cronin said. "From our lineman obviously having great blocks, I mean, I walked into the end zone. They couldn't have made it any easier. And then Josh finding me a couple of times, and the two interceptions with one back to the house ... it was just an all-around great team effort. All 11 people worked together to make this happen."
Cam O'Brien threw for 149 yards and a TD to Elijah Burns but the Big Blue (3-1) turned it over three times while trying to play catch up. Josh Robertson threw for 91 yards and two scores and George Percy ran well for Magicians while snagging an interception of his own.
IPSWICH 25, HAMILTON-WENHAM 21: Cole Terry's 3-yard touchdown with 22 seconds to play capped a monumental Tiger comeback and secured Ipswich's first undefeated season since 1970. Ipswich scored the last 13 points of the game and came from behind after trailing 7-6, 14-6, 21-12 and 21-19. Terry had a pair of touchdowns and 119 yards rushing and David Lonergan's 13-yard score in the fourth got Ipswich in striking distance.
The Generals (2-4) got on the board on a trick play, a 51 yard bounce pass from Markus Nordin to Ryan Monahan. A senior wideout, Monahan (131 yards) had all three Generals scores, catching TDs of 42 and 6 yards from Carter Coffey (149 yards passing).
Aiden Arnold also scored for the host Tigers, who made a defensive stand to get the football back with Justin Bruhm's interception in his own territory with 4:50 to play enabling the comeback.
PEABODY 24, SAUGUS 0: Senior Brandon Pszenny caught a touchdown pass from Shea Lynch and had an interception to help the Tanners (5-1) end the season with their fifth straight win. Senior captain Kyle Maglione had a pair of rushing touchdowns and played great on defense to help his team secure its second straight shutout.
Senior Joe Swanton booted a 24-yard field goal to cap the scoring and Peabody held the Sachems to seven yards from scrimmage in the second half. Lynch finished with 135 yards passing while seniors Cam Cuzzi, Jonathan Teixeira, Jaden Nigro, Shay Palmer and Jack O'Hara (interception) all played well in the home victory.
BISHOP FENWICK 41, PENTUCKET 7: Angel Martinez went wild, exploding for three scores and 118 yards from scrimmage to help the Crusaders (6-0) finish unblemished for the first time since 2013. Fellow senior Tucker Destino ran for 122 yards and a pair of scores and quarterback Chrys Wilson threw for 154 yards, with scoring strikes to Jake Connolly and Martinez.
"Obviously it was disappointing for these guys not to get back to Gillette, but I think they did exactly what we asked of them," head coach Dave Woods said. "To go 6-0 and not really have a close game, it was very impressive," added Woods. "I'm very proud of them, they're phenomenal guys, the whole senior group is such a great group of guys."
DANVERS 42, GLOUCESTER 8: The Falcons (3-4) handled the Fishermen in every facet of the game to earn a third straight win over Gloucester for the first time since 1971-73. The Blue-and-White scored more points in this game than they had in their previous six outings combined (41) thanks to Peter Rivera running wild for 191 yards and two scores on only 19 carries. Brad Wilichoski scored three times and had 59 yards while Max Gasinowski threw a reverse TD pass to Drew Gray.
Simply put, Danvers dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, outrushing the Fisherman (3-4) by a 305-8 margin.
"We were happy with the way we played and the way we finished the season," said Danvers (3-4) head coach Ryan Nolan, whose team finished with its second straight win. "We had a lot of good efforts today, especially from our seniors. It was a good way to go out."
BC HIGH 14, ST. JOHN'S PREP 7: The Eagles (3-4) advanced to the BC High 3-yard line in the final minute of play but couldn't crack their way into the end zone.
The Prep got a 53-yard touchdown run from James Guy in the third quarter to tie the score, 7-7, but the hosts responded with a game-winning 23-yard touchdown run with just 2:39 remaining. Junior quarterback Jack Perry played well with 276 receiving yards, but was hampered by nine dropped passes and saw the would-be tying score ruled out of bounds in the last minute. Jackson Delaney (101 yards receiving) and sophomore Jesse Ofurie (76 yards) and Stephon Patrick (74 yards) all caught seven passes as well.
"We drove the ball up and down the field, but kept hurting ourselves with mistakes," said head coach Brian St. Pierre. "It was a very frustrating game."
For full stories from Friday's games, visit SalemNews.com/sports
||||