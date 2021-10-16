Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21: The Generals scored 21 straight unanswered points to close out the game, rallying from second-half deficit to improve to 5-1 on the season. Chris Domoracki ran for a career-high 223 yards and scored four times, his brother Luke had a 92-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and John Ertel also scored.
Triton 40, Ipswich 18: The Tigers were felled on the road.
Greater Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20: In a reversal of last year's meeting, the Hawks (1-5) raced out to an early lead before the Reggies rallied. QB Devin Lebron ran for two touchdowns for Essex Tech and had a team best 84 yards on the ground. He also threw for 87, connecting with P.J. Norton for a 34-yard score that made it 20-7 in Essex Tech's favor just before halftime.