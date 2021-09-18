Blue Hills 30, Essex Tech 18: A late fourth quarter comeback wasn't enough to push the Hawks to victory on the road.
Trailing 30-6 after three quarters, Essex Tech (now 1-1) got a 20-yard touchdown pass from Harry Lynch to Jayce Dooley, followed by a 40-yard scoring burst by Alex Minaya.
Lynch, who completed 11 of 25 passes for 147 yards, also had a 12-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Dooley caught seven of his passes, good for 106 yards, while P.J. Norton had two grabs for 33 yards.
Essex Tech will be on the road again next Friday to take on host Greater Lowell at 6 p.m.
Danvers 28, Haverhill 0: The Falcons ran their record to 2-0 by shutting out the Hillies. It marked their second straight win over a Merrimack Valley League club, having won at Tewksbury on opening weekend.
The Blue-and-White will play their home opener at Deering Stadium next Friday when powerful Reading comes to the Oniontown.
Lowell Catholic 27, Ipswich 22: The Tigers led by nine points (21-12) with under seven minutes to play before the hosts erupted for a pair of late touchdowns to pull off the improbable victory.
Ipswich, now 0-2, opens defense of its Cape Ann League championship next Friday at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.).