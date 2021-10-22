Essex Tech 35, Georgetown 8: The Hawks (2-5) put an end to their five game losing streak in emphatic fashion by outscoring the Royals 14-8 in the second half.
QB Devin Lebron had a 6-yard TD run the third quarter to extend the lead while Harry Lynch ran for a pair of scores. P.J. Norton and sophomore Shane Field also had touchdowns and Jayce Dooley had a key interception.
Winthrop 34, Salem 6: The Witches (4-3) battled to a scoreless draw after the opening quarter, but the Vikings got a quick score just before halftime to go in with a two score lead and then controlled the second stanza to win.