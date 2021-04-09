Bishop Fenwick 45, Archbishop Williams 3: After the hosts picked off a Fenwick pass and wound up with a field goal, the visitors ripped off the next 45 points to roll to another win and improve to 4-0 on the season.
Quarterback Chrys Wilson threw for 168 yards, hitting Stefano Fabiano for a 31-yard score and another of 42 yards to Jake Connolly. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Running back Tucker Destino also reached the end zone twice on runs of 3 and 8 yards.
Fenwick, which has allowed just 16 points the entire season, also got a 2-yard scoring run from Connolly, the first varsity touchdown from Jacob Vargas on a 1-yard run, and a 26-yard field goal from Aidan Dwyer, who also converted on all four of his extra point tries.
Steven Bua and Matt Juneau excelled up front in the defensive line for Fenwick, while the secondary of Fabiano, Connolly, Steven Woods and Angel Martinez were stellar in allowing just three complete passes.
Swampscott 41, Saugus 0: Junior QB Cam O'Brien had a hand in all five scores for the Big Blue, throwing three TD passes to Cole Hammernick, hitting Elijah Burns for another and collecting one on the ground.
The Big Blue (2-0) showed no rust from their three-week layoff, scoring 34 points in the first half to rout the Sachems in the home opener at Blocksidge Field.
Recovering four fumbles helped the cause for the hosts, with Joe Mignone pouncing on two of them, Burns corralling another and Angelo Ciccotti recovering one. O'Brien threw for 176 yards for Swampscott, with Hammernick hauled in five balls for 80.
Xaviah Bascon accounted for 87 yards from scrimmage for the Big Blue and caught seven passes while Thomas Frisoli had a strip sack and made five-of-six extra points.
Shawsheen Tech 21, Essex Tech 20: Things looked bleak early and often for the Hawks, who fell behind by three touchdowns in the opening half. But as bad as they may have looked out of the gate, it was a complete 180 from there as Essex Tech roared back with a chance to win late.
Quarterback Devin Lebron, who scored all three Hawks' touchdowns, punched one in from a yard out with under two minutes to play after a nice pass to Jayce Dooley to set things up. But instead of kicking the extra point and playing for overtime, the Hawks elected to go for two and the win but were stopped.
They actually recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, but a late interception in the middle of the field ultimately sealed their fate.
"I decided to go for two because quite honestly, it's been a depressing year," said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors. "If this was the league championship or something then I'm kicking it; but I just felt like we were playing really, really well and felt like the kids deserved a chance."
Connors has no regrets on the gutsy call ... and why should he? In a game that looked all but decided early, what better way to flip the script than with a walk-off two-point conversion?
Lebron's other two touchdowns came on runs of one and four yards, respectively.
Defensively, Connors moved Tommy Gale from D-line to outside linebacker after the slow start and it paid off, as the physical senior completely shut down the edge and got some great coverage behind him as Shawsheen's offense went stagnant.
John Mahar added two catches for 60 yards in the loss, one of which came on a key fourth down to move the chains. Dooley added six catches for 69 yards, while junior kicker Ryan Galluci was excellent all evening.