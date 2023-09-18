FOOTBALL
Salem 15, Danvers 7: Senior Shane Field was ‘all in’ when he burst in from the 1-yard line for his second touchdown late in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie and send the Witches (2-0) to their first win over Danvers in 15 years.
The Falcons (0-2) had the ball at midfield with 15 seconds to go looking for the tying TD but the Salem defense held.
Field scored both touchdowns for Salem, the first a 69-yard run in the third quarter that tied the game. He rushed for 91 yards while Devante Ozuna ran for 83 and also caught seven passes for 60 yards. Corey Grimes (72 yards passing) came up with a key fumble recovery in his own end zone as Danvers was heading in to score in the first half as well.
Danvers QB Travis Voisine threw for 242 yards including a 66-yard touchdown to Luke Metivier. Owen Gasinowski also caught four balls for 68 yards and Greysun Jackson had an interception.
Peabody 31, Lynn Classical 14: Trailing by seven going into the fourth quarter, the Tanners (2-0) rattled off 24 unanswered points with senior captain Eli Batista scoring three touchdowns in the last ten minutes. Sophomore Luke Maglione (113 yards) hit Batista on a 28-yard slant to tie the game with 9:56 left and Anthony Silva then jumped on a fumble to set up a go-ahead 38-yard field goal by senior Dom Scalese. Batista added a 36-yard TD catch and a 35-yard TD run later in the fourth as the hosts pulled away from the Rams (1-1).
Senior captain Alex Silva rushed for 117 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown gallop, and Batista had 111 yards on five catches. Among the key defensive plays were two sacks by Don Cavanaugh and late batted down passes by defensive ends Alex Jackson and Corey Dooley.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Arlington Catholic 0: Captains Anthony Nichols (five touchdowns) and Luke Connolly (three TDs) handled all the scoring as the Crusaders (2-0) absolutely destroyed the Cougars on the road. Fenwick led 48-0 at halftime and Nichols took the opening kick of the second half back to the house. Nichols ran for 112 yards on a mere four carries and QB Brayden Clifford threw for 148 in his first career start.
North Andover 21, Beverly 6: The Panthers (0-2) played pretty well defensively the stay within two scores most of the way even with the Knights having a healthy edge in yardage. Sean Costa, who had a team-high 70 yards on 17 carries, scored from six yards away in the third quarter to make it 14-6 before North Andover got the game’s final TD in the fourth.
Triton 28, Ipswich 7: Will Gromko caught an 11-yard TD pass from Vin Winter to make it a one score game in the second quarter, but the Vikings scored again before the break and then shut the Tigers (0-2) out in the second half. Louie Harrington led Ipswich on the ground with 54 yards before exiting with an injury.
Amesbury 32, Essex Tech 0: The unbeaten Redhawks spoiled Essex Tech’s first Cape Ann League home game and showed off why they’re one of the Super Bowl favorites in their division.
QB Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik completed nine passes for 65 yards for Essex Tech (0-2) with Nick Branciforte grabbed three and gaining 26. Makaio Bey also caught three balls with Xavier Parsons and Jake Gilbert leading the way on the ground.