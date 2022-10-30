Peabody 48, Salem 13: Eli Batista had touchdown catches of 36 and nine yards while also returning a punt 60 yards to the house as the Tanners completed an unbeaten regular season at 8-0 with the home triumph. Quarterback Shea Lynch finished 14-of-19 passing for 164 yards.
Peabody also had four rushing touchdowns: a 3-yard run from Will Pinto (who finished with 92 yards on just 9 carries); an 8-yard scamper by Alex Silva; a 14-yard scoring jaunt from Alex Paulino; and a 3-yard run to paydirt from Justin Franco.
Salem (now 5-3) saw captain Corey Grimes throw for 127 yards, including scoring passes to Devante Ozuna and Logan Abboud (who led the team with 3 catches for 61 yards).
St. John's Prep 48, St. John's Shrewsbury 12: Joenel Aguero returned punts of 66 and 48 yards and also caught a 21-yard swing pass for another score as the Eagles (6-2) routed the Pioneers on the road. Stephon Patrick added a special teams score of his own as the speedster took a kickoff 78 yards into the end zone following the lone score by the hosts in the first half.
Sophomore quarterback Deacon Robillard was 6-for-7 passing for 98 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mason McSweeney. Carson Browne (7 yards) and fullback Jack Fillion (1 yard) ran for touchdowns as well for St. John's Prep, which scored 34 points in the second quarter to take a commanding 48-6 halftime lead.
Marblehead 27, Danvers 7: Ryan Commoss caught a pair of second quarter Miles O'Neill passes in the right corner of the end zone for TD receptions of 34 and 16 yards, helping the Magicians (6-1) clinch the Northeastern Conference Dunn title once again. Captain Connor Cronin had a 60-yard scoring run down the left sideline for the winners and halfback Eddie Johns caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from O'Neill, who finished 18-of-23 passing for 216 yards.
Danvers (3-5) saw quarterback Travis Voisine take it into the end zone himself from two yards out to avoid the shutout.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0: A 1-yard touchdown plunge by Owen Barrett in the second quarter accounted for the only score of the night, giving the host Chieftains (5-3) their second shutout in three weeks. Captain Will Shannon ran for 105 yards and teammate Sam Nadworny added 61 as the hosts outrushed the Big Blue, 221 yards to 17. Cooper Easley had the successful point-after kick as well.
Swampscott (3-5) was led offensively by wideout Elijah Burns, who make six catches for 50 yards.
Bishop Fenwick 34, Bishop Stang 25: Quarterback Bryce Leaman threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns while his favorite target, captain Costa Beechin, grabbed 10 passes for 158 yards and two scores as the Crusaders (7-1) held off their Catholic Central League foes. Beechin hauled in a 49-yard scoring reception in the second quarter, and added a 20-yarder in the fourth.
Troy Irizarry, another captain, powered off a 65-yard scoring run for Fenwick (now 7-1), with Mike Zaimi (8 yards), captain Luke Connolly (20 yards), and Anthony Nichols (52 yards) all finding paydirt on the end of passes from Leaman.
Essex Tech 14, Georgetown 0 (forfeit): The Hawks completed their regular season schedule with a 5-3 mark, getting the automatic win after Georgetown (which had forfeited its previous game and didn't complete the one prior to that) was unable to field a team Friday night.
Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14: The Tigers got another strong performance from captain Henry Wright, who ran for 146 yards and a first quarter touchdown, but couldn't slow down the powerful Clippers on the road. Quarterback Eliot Donovan added a 22-yard scoring run for Ipswich (now 1-7) in the fourth quarter.