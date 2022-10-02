Peabody 40, Marblehead 7: A monster second half and an unstoppable connection between QB Shea Lynch (309 yards passing, 4 TDs) and WR Danny Barrett (12 catches, 149 yards) carried the Tanners (4-0) to their first win over Marblehead (3-1) since 1947 and also broke the Magicians’ state-best 23 game win streak. It was 7-7 in the early going but Peabody scored 33 unanswered points and rolled up 428 yards of total offense with a 20-0 advantage after halftime. Rushing TDs by Will Pinto and Alan Paulino got the ball rolling and Lynch then threw TD passes to Barrett (4 and 40 yards), Eli Batista (57 yards on a deflected ball) and Jayce Dooley (35 yards). Jose Lendor, Jimmy Festa and Alex Jackson led a dominant effort by Peabody’s defense.
Marblehead QB Miles O’Neill threw for 165 yards with long completions to Ryan Commoss and Shane Keough setting up Eddie Johns’ first quarter score.
Bishop Fenwick 26, St. Mary’s Lynn 20 (2 OT): Anthony Nichols scored on Fenwick’s second play of the second overtime to cap off an impressive rally in a battle of unbeatens at Manning Field. Aidan Breen’s forced fumble and recovery with two minutes left in the fourth and Fenwick trailing set up Bryce Leaman’s game-tying TD pass to Costa Beechin with 1:08 remaining to force overtime.
Both teams scored on their first overtime possession but neither got the two-point conversion, forcing a second session. Fenwick (4-0) had a 19-6 edge on the scoreboard after falling behind early with Leaman finding Beechin for a 75-yard TD to get things going. In all, he threw for 319 yards with Beechin going for 131, Mike Zaimi producing 70 on six grabs and Luke Connolly hauling in five for 55 yards.
Salem 26, Gloucester 14: The Witches sprinted out to a 20-0 lead and then held off the Fishermen to remain undefeated at 4-0 and score their first win at Newell Stadium since 1999. Corey Grimes threw for 157 yards with touchdown tosses to Logan Abboud (42 yards) and Quinn Rocco Ryan and when Gloucester closed to within six in the fourth quarter, some trickery finished the job. Running back Devante Ozuna took a toss right and threw a halfback pass to a wide open Grimes for a 72-yard score to seal the victory.
Ozuna ran for 43 yards and a touchdown and Ryan led all receivers with 74 yards on four grabs. It was the first time Salem beat Gloucester in consecutive seasons since 1993-94.
Winthrop 22, Danvers 13: Trailing 14-0 late in the first half, the Falcons (now 1-3) put together an impressive scoring drive to head into the locker room down just seven. Travis Voisine (125 yards passing) had that touchdown on a 2-yard plunge just before the second quarter clock expired. Danvers came out in the third and scored first, too — on a 10-yard passing connection from Voisine to Joe Baker — to get within one (PAT was missed). But that was the last time the Falcons would find the end zone in the road setback.
St. John’s Prep 40, Lasalle 6: The Eagles (3-1) cruised, scoring 16 in the first, 18 in the second and six in the third on their way to the rout. Jesse Ofurie opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown before finding the end zone again on a 25-yard pass from Aidan Driscoll. Cam LaGrassa (7-yard run), Carson Browne (2-yard run) and Carl Monks (1-yard run) also scored for the Eagles, while kicker Jackson Selby connected on field goals from 28 and 27 yards, respectively. Browne led the rushing crew with 92 yards on 12 totes in the win.
Manchester Essex 41, Essex Tech 7: The Hawks (2-2) made it a one score game in the second quarter when Harry Lynch ran it in from 14 yards out, but that was the only time they’d find the end zone in the road setback. Lynch finished with 89 rushing yards to lead the Essex Tech offense.
North Reading 48, Ipswich 6: Eliot Donovan found Louie Harrington for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, but it was far from enough in the Tigers (0-4) loss. Matt McGowan led the way offensively with 78 rushing yards on 13 totes.
