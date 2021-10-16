Peabody 35, Winthrop 21: Junior quarterback Shea Lynch completed 13-of-20 passes for 213 yards and three scores, setting new Peabody High records for single season touchdown passes (16) and passing yards (1,279) as the Tanners snapped a four-game losing streak.

Lynch threw touchdown passes to Colin Ridley (46 yards) and two to Danny Barrett (17 and 23 yards) while also rushing for a 14-yard score of his own. Barrett finished with six catches for 94 yards. Jordan Thompkins also ran one in from a yard out for the winners, while Alec Silva had a game-high 80 yards rushing. 

Swampscott 34, Danvers 7: Elijah Burns caught touchdown passes of 81 and 11 yards and finishing with 101 receiving yards as the Big Blue remained unbeaten (6-0) thanks to scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Cam O'Brien scored a 2-yard touchdown and threw a pair of scoring strikes in just one half of play, finishing with 153 yards through the air. Cole Hamernick grabbed an 11-yard touchdown pass and had an interception, as did Xaviah Bascon, who also ran for 145 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Swampscott's Nakarree Davis shows off the football he recovered after a Danvers fumble, leading to his team's first touchdown during Friday's 34-7 win. JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo

Steve Reardon had the touchdown for Danvers (3-3), coming on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Masconomet 40, Salem 0: Brothers Mat and Sam Nadworny each scored two rushing touchdowns to send the Chieftains (5-1) to an easy home win. Mat, a senior, scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards while Sam, a sophomore, broke the plane from 5 and 10 yards out, respectively. Tight end Owen Barrett snared a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Richardson, and sophomore Chris McCarthy added a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Salem (4-2) saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21: Captain Chris Domoracki ran for a career high 233 yards and scored four touchdowns, finding the end zone from 70, 10, 4 and another 10 yards out as the Generals (5-1) steamrolled the host Clippers. His twin brother, Luke Domoracki, added a 92-yard touchdown run for the winners, with quarterback John Ertel plunging in from a yard out for another score. 

Bishop Fenwick 35, Archbishop Williams 14: Jason Romans ran for a 68-yard touchdown and later grabbed a 21-yard pass for another score to propel the Crusaders (5-1) to another Catholic Central League triumph. Quarterback Steven Woods had a 3-yard TD run to highlight his 103-yard effort on the ground and fired a 53-yard touchdown toss to Chris Faraca. Backup QB Bryce Leaman (5-of-7, 75 yards) threw a touchdown pass of his own in the fourth quarter, finding Mike Zaimi from 11 yards out.

Catholic Memorial 38, St. John's Prep 9: In a highly anticipated matchup of a pair of 5-0 Catholic Conference teams, turnovers hurt the host Eagles as they suffered their first loss of the season. Stephon Patrick, who caught eight passes for 109 yards, took in a 4-yard scoring toss from Victor Harrington in the fourth quarter, while Lucas Verrier booted a 27-yard field goal. Carson Browne (65 yards) and Verrier (55) also ran well off the bench for St. John's.

St. John's Prep wideout Stephon Patrick (8 catches, 109 yards) turns upfield after a catch Friday night against Catholic Memorial.

Triton 40, Ipswich 18: Captains Aiden Arnold and David Lonergan hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers, who fell to 0-6 with the loss. Henry Wright added a 29-yard touchdown run and Max Somers scored his first varsity touchdown with a 3-yard rush. Wright finished with a team-high 82 yards rushing while Arnold threw for an even 100 yards, with Lonergan grabbing three passes for 53 yards.

Greater Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20: The Hawks (1-5) shot out to a 20-7 lead at halftime, but couldn't hold off the host Reggies in the second half while allowing a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Quarterback David Lebron had a pair of rushing touchdowns (5 and 1 yards, respectively) and found P.J. Norton for a 34-yard scoring strike as well. Lebron ran for 84 yards and threw for another 87.

 

