Peabody 35, Winthrop 21: Junior quarterback Shea Lynch completed 13-of-20 passes for 213 yards and three scores, setting new Peabody High records for single season touchdown passes (16) and passing yards (1,279) as the Tanners snapped a four-game losing streak.
Lynch threw touchdown passes to Colin Ridley (46 yards) and two to Danny Barrett (17 and 23 yards) while also rushing for a 14-yard score of his own. Barrett finished with six catches for 94 yards. Jordan Thompkins also ran one in from a yard out for the winners, while Alec Silva had a game-high 80 yards rushing.
Swampscott 34, Danvers 7: Elijah Burns caught touchdown passes of 81 and 11 yards and finishing with 101 receiving yards as the Big Blue remained unbeaten (6-0) thanks to scoring four touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Cam O'Brien scored a 2-yard touchdown and threw a pair of scoring strikes in just one half of play, finishing with 153 yards through the air. Cole Hamernick grabbed an 11-yard touchdown pass and had an interception, as did Xaviah Bascon, who also ran for 145 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.
Steve Reardon had the touchdown for Danvers (3-3), coming on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.
Masconomet 40, Salem 0: Brothers Mat and Sam Nadworny each scored two rushing touchdowns to send the Chieftains (5-1) to an easy home win. Mat, a senior, scored on runs of 2 and 7 yards while Sam, a sophomore, broke the plane from 5 and 10 yards out, respectively. Tight end Owen Barrett snared a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Richardson, and sophomore Chris McCarthy added a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Salem (4-2) saw its four-game winning streak snapped.
Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21: Captain Chris Domoracki ran for a career high 233 yards and scored four touchdowns, finding the end zone from 70, 10, 4 and another 10 yards out as the Generals (5-1) steamrolled the host Clippers. His twin brother, Luke Domoracki, added a 92-yard touchdown run for the winners, with quarterback John Ertel plunging in from a yard out for another score.
Bishop Fenwick 35, Archbishop Williams 14: Jason Romans ran for a 68-yard touchdown and later grabbed a 21-yard pass for another score to propel the Crusaders (5-1) to another Catholic Central League triumph. Quarterback Steven Woods had a 3-yard TD run to highlight his 103-yard effort on the ground and fired a 53-yard touchdown toss to Chris Faraca. Backup QB Bryce Leaman (5-of-7, 75 yards) threw a touchdown pass of his own in the fourth quarter, finding Mike Zaimi from 11 yards out.
Catholic Memorial 38, St. John's Prep 9: In a highly anticipated matchup of a pair of 5-0 Catholic Conference teams, turnovers hurt the host Eagles as they suffered their first loss of the season. Stephon Patrick, who caught eight passes for 109 yards, took in a 4-yard scoring toss from Victor Harrington in the fourth quarter, while Lucas Verrier booted a 27-yard field goal. Carson Browne (65 yards) and Verrier (55) also ran well off the bench for St. John's.
Triton 40, Ipswich 18: Captains Aiden Arnold and David Lonergan hooked up for a 38-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers, who fell to 0-6 with the loss. Henry Wright added a 29-yard touchdown run and Max Somers scored his first varsity touchdown with a 3-yard rush. Wright finished with a team-high 82 yards rushing while Arnold threw for an even 100 yards, with Lonergan grabbing three passes for 53 yards.
Greater Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20: The Hawks (1-5) shot out to a 20-7 lead at halftime, but couldn't hold off the host Reggies in the second half while allowing a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Quarterback David Lebron had a pair of rushing touchdowns (5 and 1 yards, respectively) and found P.J. Norton for a 34-yard scoring strike as well. Lebron ran for 84 yards and threw for another 87.