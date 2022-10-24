Beverly 28, Swampscott 23: Senior fullback Marcelo Pinto ran for a career high 247 yards and three touchdowns — including two from 70-plus yards out —as the Panthers found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter to pick up their first win of 2022.
Pinto had a 5-yard touchdown run to get Beverly (now 1-6) on the board in the second quarter before adding a 71-yard scamper for a 14-7 halftime lead. In the final stanza, he scored the eventual winning points on an 89-yard TD burst. Sophomore Rowan Sullivan added a 5-yard touchdown run for the Orange-and-Black, who had 317 rushing yards as a team. Drew Fowler added four extra point kicks.
For Swampscott (3-4), quarterback Zack Ryan threw for 293 yards and a pair of scores, including a 90-yard touchdown to Elijah Burns. Jason Codispoti had the other two Big Blue scores: one on a 55-yard run, the other hauling in a 29-yard pass from Ryan. Aydan Wulf chipped in with a 17-yard field goal.
Masconomet 27, Danvers 21: The last of captain Will Shannon’s 19 runs found the end zone on a 1-yard rush as the Chieftains (4-3) rallied from a 14-point deficit at halftime to prevail. Shannon finished with 80 yards on the ground and started his team’s comeback with another 1-yard TD plunge. Quarterback Matt Richardson added a 36-yard scoring scamper and found end Owen Barrett for a 33-yard TD strike. Two-way end Tyler McMahon also had a huge game for Masco, particularly on defense.
Danvers (3-4), which believed it had scored the game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds only to have it called back because of a highly disputed too many men on the field call, got a 1-yard touchdown run and a 36-yard punt return for another score, both from junior Owen Gasinowski. Quarterback Travis Voisine also scored on a 1-yard run, and senior end Aris Xerras grabbed three passes for 75 yards.
Peabody 37, Gloucester 7: Continuing to steamroll its foes, the unbeaten Tanners (7-0) scored the game’s first 28 points to win going away on the road. Shea Lynch completed 10-of-13 passes for 201 yards and three scores to Danny Barrett (46 yards), Eli Batista (44 yards), and Jayce Dooley (22 yards). Alan Paulino got the scoring started for the winners with a 34-yard touchdown run, and Dom Scalese boomed a 29-yard field goal.
Winthrop 27, Salem 21: The Witches (now 5-2) had a pair of first half leads (7-0 and 14-6), but visiting Winthrop came back in the second half to take the lead for good. Shane Field caught a 36-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone from Salem captain Corey Grimes (11-of-17, 131 yards) on the game’s first possession, and Devante Ozuna had scoring runs of 2 and 1 yard, respectively, the latter coming in the final minute of play. The Witches’ ensuing onsides kick, however, was recovered by the Vikings.
Ipswich 21, Pentucket 19 (OT): Captain Henry Wright’s third touchdown of the game, a 1-yard plunge in the extra session, tied the game before he also ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Tigers (1-6) their first win of this campaign. Wright had earlier scoring runs from 2 and 1 yard out, respectively. Matt McGowan led Ipswich in rushing yards (83 on 18 attempts) while Wright had 71.
Triton 35, Hamilton-Wenham 15: Despite 170 yards passing and a pair of touchdown tosses from Henry Stinson, the Generals dropped this Cape Ann League road contest to fall to 2-5 on the season. Ben Mark had three catches for 75 yards, including a 40-yard TD reception, and A.J. Cote (6 tackles) also visited the end zone via a 34-yard pass. Adam Green added a team-high six receptions for 99 yards and three pass break ups, with Brendon Dalton (6) and Brady Daniels (5 1/2) among the team leaders in tackles.
Bishop Feehan 20, Bishop Fenwick 3: Leading by a 34-yard Aidan Silva field goal after three quarters, the Crusaders (6-1) dropped their first contest of the season after the Shamrocks put up 20 unanswered points over the final 12 minutes. Fenwick had 1st-and-goal on the Feehan 4-yard line with six minutes left in the third quarter, but was unable to come away with any points. Quarterback Bryce Leaman attempted 45 passes, completing 25 for 226 yards.