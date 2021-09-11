St. John's Prep 47, Marshfield 42: After leading the hosts all night, the Eagles fell behind for the first time (42-41) with only 40 seconds remaining.
Not to worry, though as quarterback Jack Perry (20-for-31 passing, 294 yards) took them down the field and fired the winning touchdown to Jesse Ofurie with five seconds on the clock to send the Prep (1-0) to a wild win.
Perry had a great all-around outing, tossing three touchdowns (with Jackson Delaney on the receiving end of two of them) and running for another. James Guy (185 yards on 28 carries) also scored three times on the ground as the Eagles had a commanding 28-7 lead in the first half before Marshfield came charging back. Ofurie (7 receptions, 96 yards), Delaney (5 receptions, 72 yards) and Stephon Patrick (5 receptions, 126 yards) were all strong options for Perry through the air as well.
The Eagles will play their home opener on Saturday against long-time rival Central Catholic.
Marblehead 28, Concord-Carlisle 0: Senior Drew Annese, who missed the Fall 2 season with a broken ankle, scored two third quarter touchdowns to help the Magicians (1-0) open the year with a quality road win. The first was one of three TD strikes by senior captain Josh Robertson (182 yards passing), and the second saw Annese rip the ball away from a Patriot return man and rumble 40 yards to the end zone.
Connor Cronin and James Doody were on the receiving ends of Robertson's other touchdown passes.
Peabody 28, Revere 7: Junior Danny Barrett had 186 receiving yards, the second most ever in a single game by a Peabody player, and three touchdowns to lead his team to a road win over Revere. QB Shea Lynch threw for 254 yards and a career-best four scores with sophomore Eli Batista hauling in the other.
Defensively, Peabody got interceptions from Michael Perez and Vinny O'Hara plus a Peter Gardikas fumble recovery. Giovanni Guglielmo also had a monster game at defensive end.
Chelsea 24, Salem 19: The second of Michael Ready's two TD passes made it 18-12 but the Witches (0-1) stumbled the rest of the way. Ready threw for 107 yards with scores to Jesse Round and Jaden Kelly while Corey Grimes also had a scoring strike to Patrick Connaster from 23 out to tie it at 6-6 in the second. Jariel DelValle led Salem in rushing with 56 yards and also caught a pair of passes. Dante Ropes and Ramsey Pacheco played well on the lines for Salem.
Hamilton-Wenham 13, Gloucester 7: Zach Walles made field goals of 39 and 24 yards and that was the difference in the game as the Generals (1-0) won at Newell Stadium. Markus Nordin's 60-yard kick return set up his own 10-yard run for H-W's only TD and he and John Ertel alternated admirably at QB. Chris Domoracki had a great game defensively.
Masconomet 26, Newburyport 14: Mat Nadworny had 17 tackles on defense and added two touchdowns out of the backfield as the Chieftains (1-0) wore down the Clippers on the road. QB Matt Richardson ran for a score of his own and threw for 132 yards including a 25-yard scoring strike to Owen Barrett.
Essex Tech 41, Lynn Tech 8: It was the Jayce Dooley show for the Hawks (1-0), who caught six passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. It didn't matter who was throwing, as captain Devin Lebron tossed two before leaving with an injury. Harry Lynch came in to throw for 179 yards and two scores while breaking free for a 70-yard TD run for good measure.
Bishop Fenwick 35, South Hadley 14: Captain Steven Woods completed 10-of-11 passes for 164 yards and three scores in an impressive debut as the starting QB. Chris Faraca was the top target, hauling in five for 103 yards and two scores. Costa Beechin also caught a TD pass and scored another on the run.
Manchester Essex 21, Ipswich 8: The Tigers fell behind by three scores and couldn't rally in coach Zack Lamkin's debut. Senior captain Aiden Arnold threw a 16-yard TD pass to Charlie Henderson in the fourth quarter and rushed in the conversion. Henry Wright ran for 77 yards for Ipswich while David Lonergan also had a nice outing with 59 rushing yards and 96 total yards from scrimmage.