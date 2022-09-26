Salem 19, Greater Lawrence 14: The Witches moved to 3-0 for the first time in five seasons with a solid win at Bertram Field. Corey Grimes threw for 115 yards with the first of two touchdown passes going to Luis Chinn in the early going. Devante Ozuna rushed for 85 yards and a score and Logan Abboud caught a touchdown pass from Grimes to make it a comfortable 19-6 lead in the third. Alex Rodriguez had a great performance for the Salem defense and safeties Quinn Rocco Ryan and Albert Pujols (fumble recovery) were outstanding against Greater Lawrence’s run heavy offense.
Marblehead 12, North Andover 7: Junior captain Christian Pacheco’s fourth down smothering of a North Andover screen pass with just over two minutes to play sealed the 23rd straight victory for Marblehead, which moved to 3-0 for a 7th consecutive season. Trailing 7-0 late in the first half, QB Miles O’Neill (201 yards passing) executed a two-minute drill capped by a 10-yard TD pass to Ryan Commoss before the break. The only score of the second half belonged to the mercurial Connor Cronin, who hauled in a 39-yard bomb on 4th-and-14 in the third for what stood up as the game-winning touchdown. Brooks Keefe had an interception for the Magicians as well.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Swampscott 0: In a rematch of last year’s Division 5 state semifinal, the Crusaders (3-0) couldn’t exhale until senior captain Aidan Breen took a fumble back 75 yards for a touchdown with 1:38 to go. He led Fenwick’s defense with 12 tackles on a night when the Big Blue (1-2) moved the ball but were stuffed in the run game and couldn’t score. Troy Irizarry’s one yard TD plunge on the opening possession gave the hosts a 7-0 lead they never relinquished even though Swampscott held them to 223 yards. Big Blue QB Zack Ryan threw for 188 with Chris Ferragamo catching 12 passes and Elijah Burns gaining 74 yards on seven grabs.
Masconomet 28, Winchester 7: Senior captain Will Shannon ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Chieftains (1-2) to their first win of the year at Walt Roberts Field. Owen Barrett caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Matt Richardson, who threw for 107 and added a conversion rush. The Chieftains led early and never looked back with Will Mitchell’s 13-yard interception return for a touchdown helping put the cap on the victory.
St. John’s Prep 38, Haverhill 0: The Eagles poured it on in the second half to the tune of 24 points, starting with Sam Ofurie’s 75-yard kickoff return into the end zone, to down a scrappy Hillies’ bunch. Aidan Driscoll fired a touchdown pass to Joenel Aguero (70 yards) in the first half, while Carl Monks, in his first varsity action, did so in the second half to wideout Stephon Patrick (17 yards). Dylan Aliberti ran for 116 yards on 10 carries and also had two scoring jaunts, one covering 75 yards, as the Prep improved to 2-1.
Shawsheen 27, Essex Tech 13: In a battle of Commonwealth Athletic Conference unbeatens, the Hawks (2-1) started too many drives deep in their own territory and the Rams got key stops in a one score game in the fourth quarter. Harry Lynch threw for 117 yards with a 78-yard TD strike to Marco Schirripia making it 14-7 in the second. Shawsheen tacked on a score before halftime, though, and Lynch’s TD pass to P.J. Norton in the third was all the offense Essex mustered the rest of the way.
Reading 21, Danvers 0: A solid defensive effort helped the Falcons (1-2) limit one of the best QB’s in Eastern Mass. to two offensive touchdowns with a Reading interception return before halftime making it a two-score game. Senior captain Aris Xerras had an interception and a pair of fourth down sacks to help lead the Blue-and-White defensively and Aidan Smith recovered a Rockets’ fumble.
Lynnfield 23, Ipswich 19: The Tigers, who got 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns from captain Henry Wright, took a 19-10 lead with 4:36 remaining on Matt McGowan’s 10-yard run and Matias Zapata’s ensuing extra point kick. But visiting Lynnfield countered with two scores in those final minutes, one after recovering an onsides kick, to ultimately come up just short. Wright scored on 14-yard run in the first quarter before adding a 7-yard TD scamper in the third. McGowan added 97 rushing yards on 15 carries for Ipswich (now 0-3).
Amesbury 32, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals were shut out by an unbeaten Amesbury squad, dipping to 1-2 on the season in the process. Quarterback John Ertel completed 9-of-16 passes for 92 yards (44 of those to Cooper Soolman) and James Day led in rushing with 21 yards. Defensively, Chris Collins had 10.5 tackles while Day recovered a fumble caused by Henry Stinson and AJ Cote snagged a pick.
For full accountings of the games, visit SalemNews.com to read Friday night’s coverage