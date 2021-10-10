Beverly 12, Danvers 7: Playing their first ever home night game on the turf at Forti Field under portable lights, the Panthers (3-2) got a fourth quarter touchdown from senior Andre Sullivan to knock off their neighboring rivals. Sullivan finished with 101 yards on the ground while backfield mate Jordan Irvine had a game-high 135 yards rushing as well as two interceptions. Quarterback Pierce Heim scored on a 3-yard keeper as well.
Owen Gasinowski had the touchdown for Danvers, a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter that gave the Falcons (2-3) the lead at 7-6. Aris Xerras caught a nice pass from quarterback Travis Voisine to help set up the score, good for 33 yards.
Salem 12, Saugus 7: On Thursday night, senior captain Michael Ready's school record 90-yard interception return in the final minute of play gave the Witches (4-1) a thrilling victory and their fourth straight win, the first time they've done so in one season since 1999. Earlier in the quarter, Ready (147 yards passing) had found sophomore Corey Grimes (5 catches, 97 yards) on a 70-yard pass play to tie the game at 6-6.
Marblehead 33, Masconomet 21: Trailing at halftime (21-7) for the first time all year, the Magicians reeled off 26 answered points on the road to improve to 5-0. Junior Connor Cronin, who ran for 110 yards on just 11 carries while catching a half dozen passes for another 57 yards, had three of his four touchdowns in the second half. He caught a Josh Robertson pass from 13 yards out and added scoring 3 and 14 yards. Earlier, he had a 40-yard run to paydirt. Robertson also took one to the house from 34 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Tight end Tyler McMahon caught five passes for 95 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown toss from QB Matt Richardson (203 yards passing) to give the Chieftains (4-1) the halftime lead. Brothers Sam Nadworny (a 33-yard TD catch) and Mat Nadworny (47-yard TD run) had the other scores for the hosts.
Swampscott 28, Peabody 21: Xaviah Bascon ran for 179 yards and a score while teammate Elijah Burns had a touchdown both on the ground and through the air to keep the Big Blue (5-0) unbeaten with a road victory. Quarterback Cam O'Brien ran for a 38-yard score and found Burns for a 6-yard TD in the second quarter, with Burns also scoring on a 10-yard scamper earlier in the quarter.
Peabody (1-4) signal caller Shea Lynch threw three touchdown passes, including strikes to Michael Perez (5 yards), Colin Ridley (28 yards) and Danny Barrett (20 yards).
St. John's Prep 39, Malden Catholic 21: Salem native Jesse Ofurie caught a career high four touchdown passes, coming from 69, 49, 42 and 41 yards out, as the unbeaten Eagles (5-0) held off the Lancers in their Catholic Conference opener. Quarterback Jack Perry threw for 301 yards, including another touchdown toss of 13 yards to Stephon Patrick. Ofurie finished with six grabs for 219 yards, another career high. Running back James Guy rambled for 147 yards of his own, including a score.
Bishop Fenwick 31, Cardinal Spellman 0: Senior captain and quarterback Steven Woods was on fire all night, completing 19-of-25 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns as the Crusaders (4-10 rolled on the road. Defensively, Costa Beechin had an interception for the winners while Jacob Vargus was immense with eight tackles, two sacks, and caused a fumble on a kickoff that Fenwick recovered. Jason Romans had touchdown receptions of 22 and 6 yards; Chris Faraca (6 yards) and Beechin (38 yards) also caught TD passes; and kicker Aidan Smith booted four extra points as well as a 31-yard field goal.
Whittier 23, Essex Tech 22: In his return to action from a Week 1 injury, junior quarterback David Lebron had a monster game for the Hawks (now 1-4). He had touchdown runs of 1 and 23 yards, finished with a game-high 112 yards on the ground and threw for 174 yards. But a last-second field goal by the visitors sent Essex Tech to its fourth straight setback. Harry Lynch had the hosts' other score, coming on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, while junior wideout Jayce Dooley caught four passes for 88 yards.
Amesbury 30, Ipswich 28: Captain David Lonergan had an 84-yard touchdown on a kickoff return, added a rushing score and a 2-point conversion, but the Tigers (0-5) couldn't come all the way back after trailing for much of the game. Fellow captain and team quarterback Aiden Arnold also ran for two scores while backfield mate Henry Wright had 107 yards on the ground.