St. John’s Prep 40, BC High 26: Carson Browne, a senior from Peabody making his first official start after recovering from an ACL tear, carried the ball 34 times for 277 yards to help the Eagles (6-1) shake off a slow start on the road.
Jackson Delaney (nine catches, 134 yards) hauled in three of QB Jack Perry’s four TD passes on the night and St. John’s rallied after falling behind 14-0. The Prep had 472 yards of total offense and had four unanswered scored between the second and third quarters.
Peabody 35, Gloucester 8: Sophomore Eli Batista had three interceptions and all three led to touchdowns as the Tanners (3-4) got their first home win of the season. Seniors Daviel Canela (87 yard run), Derek Patturelli (2 yard run) and Jordan Tompkins (5 yard run) all had rushing touchdowns and QB Shea Lynch hit senior Jovante Dailey for one score and threw a 27-yard TD pass to Danny Barrett during a 28-point second quarter outburst.
Peabody, now atop the NEC South, had a 35-0 lead at halftime with the defense led by senior captain Raf Casiano (eight tackles) and senior linebacker Michael Perez.
“We lost four games at home and everybody kind of got discouraged but that fire came back tonight,” said Casiano. “The ceremony for the seniors had everybody really into this game and we wanted it pretty badly. Defense is about instinct and intensity and we were engaged all night.”
Masconomet 26, Danvers 13: It was a jail break, so to speak, that amounted to the biggest play of the game as Masconomet (6-1) dropped Danvers (3-4) for a second straight year. An all out blitz by Corin Canada Hunt and Adam Kostas led to a fumble that Tyler McMahon scooped up for a 20-yard TD and a 19-0 lead in the third quarter and the Chieftains cruised from there.
Both Mat Nadworny (63 rushing yards) and Sam Nadworny had touchdowns runs for Masco and Will Shannon opened the scoring with a five yard plunge of his own. For Danvers, Max Gasinowski (84 rushing yards, 102 from scrimmage) scored both TDs in the fourth quarter with one being a pass from Travis Voisine.
Essex Tech 35, Georgetown 8: The Hawks (2-5) put an end to their five-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by outscoring the Royals 21-8 in the second half.
Quarterback Devin Lebron went over 100 yards in both rushing and passing, rumbling for 116 yards and throwing for 117. He scored a 6-yard TD run the third quarter to extend the lead while Harry Lynch ran for a pair of scores. P.J. Norton (106 receiving yards) and sophomore Shane Field also had touchdowns and Jayce Dooley had a key interception.
Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Fenwick 15: Bryce Leaman threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, but the Crusaders (5-2) committed too many turnovers to lose for the second time this fall. Jason Romans caught 11 passes for 122 yards and both touchdowns while also kicking a 35-yard field goal that gave Fenwick a 9-0 lead. The Shamrocks took advantage of an interception to get on the board and returned another 95 yards for the game-winning score. Costa Beechin hauled in eight passes for 128 yards and Leaman, making his first varsity start, completed 24-of-40 passes.
Winthrop 34, Salem 6: The Witches (4-3) battled to a scoreless draw after the opening quarter, but the Vikings got a quick touchdown just before halftime to go in with a two score lead and then controlled the second half. Corey Grimes threw for a career-high 252 yards on 18 completions while rushing for another 20 in the loss. Jariel DelValle had Salem’s lone touchdown while Quinn Rocco Ryan (5 catches for 77 yards) and Devante Ozuna (3 catches for 62 yards) both had nice games through the air. The Witches converted seven of their 14 third downs and defensively, Grimes caused and recovered a fumble while Rocco Ryan snared an interception.
Pentucket 28, Ipswich 14: Aidan Arnold and David Lonergan hooked up for a pair of fourth quarter passes for the Tigers (0-7), with scoring strikes from 35 and 21 yards out. Longeran ran for 103 yards in addition to his three catches for 78 yards and also had a two-point conversion rush. Henry Wright (10 carries for 68 yards) also had some productive carries for the Tigers.