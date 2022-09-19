Marblehead 26, Lynnfield 18: The Magicians (2-0) picked up an emotional win, their 22nd in a row, after one of their players, junior Jake Scogland, lost his father unexpectedly on Friday afternoon. Scogland’s father Jeff, a 46-year old who had coached many of Marblehead’s current players during their youth football and baseball days, passed away while working out just hours before Marblehead’s tilt.
Miles O’Neill threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win, with those passes going to Andy Palmer, Connor Cronin (122 receiving yards) and Aven Denbow. Shane Keough added an 11-yard fumble recovery score in the win while Scogland played big minutes at offensive tackle and defensive end, getting a blocked extra point to boot.
Swampscott 27, Lynn English 6: Playing with a heavy heart, the Big Blue (1-1) rallied around quarterback Zack Ryan, whose father passed away earlier in the week after a courageous battle with cancer, to keep the Blydell Cup in Swampscott. Ryan wound up throwing for 127 yards and two touchdowns while running for another to help his squad pick up their first win of the young season. Elijah Burns and Nakeylen Davis had the touchdown receptions, with Jason Codispoti (103 rushing yards) adding a 17-yard scamper to paydirt. Chris Ferragamo also played well, hauling in five passes for 63 yards.
Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7: John Ertel connected with Cooper Soolman on a 5-yard pass in the opening quarter, but that was the only score the Generals (1-1) could muster up in the setback. Hamilton-Wenham finished with just 65 yards of total offense, but did get some strong defensive games from Adam Green (10 tackles), Brady Daniels (8 tackles) and Chris Collins (7 tackles).
“Mental and physical mistakes costed us a close one,” said Generals’ head coach Tim Freiermuth, whose team was tied at 7-7 after one quarter and trailed by just a touchdown (14-7) going into the fourth. “We fought until the end and we are looking forward to league play.”
Grafton 35, Masconomet 21: Despite a stellar 13-of-14, 163-yard passing performance from senior captain and quarterback Matt Richardson, the Chieftains (0-2) surrendered three straight scores in the middle two quarters and were unable to catch up.
Richardson, who also had a 4-yard scoring run, threw a pair of touchdown passes to wideout Owen Barrett (6 receptions, 78 yards) in the fourth quarter from 10 and 43 yards out, respectively. Sam Nadworny added a 2-point rush and finished with 55 yards rushing on five attempts.
Lowell Catholic 37, Ipswich 6: Playing their home opener, the Tigers (0-2) fell behind early and could produce only a fourth quarter score. That touchdown was scored by Henry Wright (89 rushing yards) from 1-yard out.
Central Catholic 17, St. John’s Prep 7: The Eagles (1-1) got a 95-yard punt return score from Joenel Aguero to cut the deficit in half in the third quarter, but that was the only points they’d finish with in the setback. St. John’s struggled to establish a ground game, finishing with negative rushing yards as a team, with Aidan Driscoll managing 120 yards through the air but throwing two picks.
Peabody 35, Lynn Classical 8: The Tanners (2-0) took a 21-8 lead into halftime and never looked back en route to their second straight impressive victory to open the season. Quarterback Shea Lynch threw for 169 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 78 yards and two more scores to lead the way. Danny Barrett caught the touchdown pass while fellow receiver Eli Batista had a team-best six catches for 91 yards. Also scoring was Alex Silva and Alex Paulino, both on 3-yard runs.
Bishop Fenwick 45, Arlington Catholic 14: The Crusaders (2-0) coughed up three fumbles in the first half and led just 15-14 at the break, but they righted the ship in the final two quarters on their way to a convincing triumph. Quarterback Bryce Leaman finished with 252 passing yards and three touchdowns, with those going to Costa Beechin (39 yards), Luke Connolly (6 yards) and Kurtis Bruch (39 yards). Leaman (62 rushing yards) also had a 9-yard rushing score in the second half while Troy Irizarry scored twice on the ground from one and four yards out, respectively.
Essex Tech 40, Blue Hills 14: The Hawks (2-0) continued to impress, outscoring their Week 2 opponent 26-6 in the second half en route to the drubbing. Harry Lynch continued his stellar play, throwing for 193 yards and three touchdowns while leading the squad on the ground with 81 rushing yards and three more scores. Colin Holden hauled in two of the passing touchdowns from 11 and 60 yards out, respectively.