Miss any of the game action from Friday's football openers? We've got you covered with some quick game recaps:
Masconomet 6, Danvers 0: In its first official outing as a member of the Northeastern Conference, the Chieftains scored the night's only touchdown when Nick Cantalupo snared a 57-yard scoring toss from quarterback Matt Richardson. The hosts' defense, which had been solid all night, held the fort from there as Masconomet earned the upset win.
"We told our kids, 'If we're going to be in this league, we have to be as tough as those Danvers kids," said Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle, whose team had been beaten by the Falcons in both 2018 and 2019. "Getting your butt kicked last year has a lot to do with your mental state of affairs. Once we found out we were opening with those guys again, the seniors made it point to say 'We can't be embarrassed again like we were last year'."
Richardson threw for 144 yards, completing 8-of-11 passes, while Greg Walker ran for 75 yards.
Captains Teddy Fellows and James Berry saw to that, making sure Masconomet stood up to Danvers on both sides of the line. Linebackers Greg Walker and Nick Ciampa delivered a couple of tone-setting hits as well. Hayden Canada Hunt recovered a late Falcons' fumble as well for the winners.
Danvers got a strong showing from junior James Carmilia, who ran for 57 yards while catching six of Darren McDermott's passes for another 61.
"We showed some big play ability, but we have to be more consistent. We have to establish some consistency running the ball," said Falcons head coach Ryan Nolan. "It's on us as coaches to figure out how to do things most effectively."
,St. John's Prep 26, St. Mary's Lynn 7: Junior tailback Ryan Grenier had a game-high 73 yards on eight carries, including touchdown runs of 43 and 1 yard, as the host Eagles led by 14 after one period, 20 at the break and 26 after three quarters.
Sophomore Jesse OFurie (12 yards) and senior Jackson Delaney (11 yards) both had touchdown catches for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, whose three quarterbacks (Victor Harrington, Jack Perry and Garrett Dunn) combined for 140 yards through the air. Delaney grabbed six passes for 62 yards while OFurie collected 53 yards on four grabs.
"We're so young and inexperienced; we have miles to go," said Brian St. Pierre, who picked up his 50th career win (in 68 games) as the head coach at St. John's Prep.
"It's a growing process. I'm glad we got every senior in the game for significant time, and got just about all 45 guys in. Going forward, though, now we have to go through the Catholic Conference, which is a beast every time out. There'll need to be a lot of teaching."
Northeast 30, Essex Tech 22: The host Hawks, who got 185 yards passing from sophomore quarterback Dan Lebron and 10 catches for 145 yards and a score from wideout Jayce Dooley, led by six with four minutes to play. But a costly interception, followed by a Northeast score on the very next play, plus a successful onsides kick by the visitors that led to another touchdown, sent them to an opening night setback.
"I told the guys that sometimes you play well and you lose," said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors. "We played well for up to (four) minutes left in the game, and then there were just mistakes that (Northeast) capitalized on. I give them credit; we gave them breath and they took advantage of it.
"But our guys can play. We're going to be OK."
Rocco Schirippa, a senior, ran for 67 yards and a 2-yard touchdown on 15 carries for Essex Tech, while Lebron also had a 7-yard scoring run of his own.
Newburyport 41, Hamilton-Wenham 21: Despite 11 catches for 157 yards and a score from all-league receiver Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham couldn't keep up with the host Clippers at World War Memorial Stadium. Newburyport gained 503 yards of total offense and made enough plays on defense to keep the Generals at bay.
“Ryan was Ryan; he’s a force,” said Hamilton-Wenham head coach Jim Pugh. “He’s going to get his yards. He’s 6-foot-5 now, he was the Cape Ann League Player of the Year in basketball, he’s very good athletically. He’s going to St. Anselm; they recruited him as a wideout, he’s got good speed, I thought he broke that first one, and he had some good yardage on those kick returns, too.”
Monahan scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Markus Nordin in the second quarter. Earlier, Thomas Ring had corralled a 23-yard scoring toss from Nordin, and Marty Cooke later added a 1-yard TD run.
Hamilton-Wenham also had some horrible luck. On the opening series of the evening, quarterback Carter Coffey suffered a dislocated shoulder and was lost for the evening. Nordin, the backup, was also lost after taking a big hit just before halftime, forcing third-string signal caller John Ertel to take the reins for the second half.
