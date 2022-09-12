Salem 45, Chelsea 6: Patrick Connaster, Jessie Round and Devante Ozuna each scored two touchdowns and quarterback Corey Grimes threw for four scores as the Salem High football team steamrolled the host Red Devils in their season opener Friday night.
The visiting Witches, who also got a touchdown reception from sophomore captain Quinn Rocco Ryan, roared out to a 20-0 lead after just one quarter and held a commanding 32-0 edge at halftime en route to their first opening game victory since 2017. They’ll host Martha’s Vineyard Saturday at Bertram Field (1 p.m.).
Peabody 40, Revere 0: The Tanners began the 2022 season with a dominant showing on both sides of the ball, holding Revere to just 68 yards of offense while pulling its own starters by the third quarter. Shea Lynch threw for 174 yards and four touchdown passes, finding Eli Batista twice (40 and 8 yards, respectively), Colin Ridley (22 yards) and Danny Barrett (9 yards). Will Pinto contributed a 4-yard scoring jaunt, Dom Scalese had five extra points and boomed home a 43-yard field goal; and the Tanners also recorded a safety with sophomore Matt Mastrocola getting a sack in the end zone with his older brother and sidelined captain, Matt, watching proudly.
St. John’s Prep 49, Marshfield 14: Junior quarterback Aidan Driscoll, making his first varsity start for the Eagles, flung five touchdown passes and accumulated 235 yards in win at home. Jesse Ofurie (4 catches, 108 yards) and Joenel Aguero (3 catches, 41 yards) both grabbed a pair of TD tosses for St. John’s, with Stephon Patrick taking in a 56-yard scoring reception of his own. Dylan Aliberti ran for 118 yards on just nine carries, including an 86-yard TD scamper, and Cam LaGrassa closed out the scoring with a 4-yard TD burst in the final quarter.
Marblehead 25, Concord-Carlisle 6: The defending Division 3 state champions ran their winning streak to a state-best 21 games with a home triumph to open the 2022 campaign. Junior signal caller Miles O’Neill was 16-for-22 passing for 206 yards and four scores, with tight end Shane Keough collecting a pair of scoring tosses (from 24 and 14 yards out, respectively). Connor Cronin (29 yards) and Andy Palmer (39 yards) also had touchdown catches for Marblehead, which hosts Lynnfield this Friday.
Haverhill 25, Beverly 14: At Haverhill Stadium, the Panthers took a one-point lead (14-13) on the second of senior Logan Petrosino’s 1-yard scoring runs, but they couldn’t find the end zone again in the second half. Junior Brian Kessel had an impressive showing in his first varsity start at quarterback, throwing for 184 yards while completing 15-of-22 passes. Captain Matt Sopp caught six of those throws, good for 74 yards. Fellow senior Marcelo Pinto ran for a team-high 51 yards on a dozen carries.
Tewksbury 35, Danvers 21: Junior Owen Gasinowski caught a half-dozen passes for 127 yards, including touchdown receptions of 46, 32 and 25 yards, but the visiting Redmen scored the game’s final three scores, all in the fourth quarter, to take the win. Quarterback Travis Voisine threw for 168 yards; captain Aris Xerras and Jaxson Vogel had interceptions for the hosts; and Joe Baker and Aidan Smith (3 PAT’s) recovered fumbles.
Newburyport 28, Masconomet 20: The Chieftains were knocked off by their former Cape Ann League foes in their season opener at home. Quarterback Matt Richardson rushed for 140 yards on nine carries and two scores on runs of 37 and 11 yards, respectively. He also completed 8-of-19 passes for 110 yards and an 11-yard scoring toss tom Owen Barrett (3 catches, 49 yards). Tight end Tyler McMahon also had a solid contest with three catches for 51 yards.
Auburn 19, Swampscott 7: Elijah Burns took a kickoff back 89 yards for a Big Blue touchdown to provide a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, but the defending Division 5 state champs were hamstrung by penalties and couldn’t manufacture any other offense. Freshman Jack Spear made his first career start a QB and completed 3-of-7 passes, while captain Jason Codispoti led Swampscott in rushing yardage.