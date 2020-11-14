Friday Nights without the lights in the season that wasn't 

Editor's note: Ben Wilichoski is a senior at Danvers High School who plays on the Falcons' football team. He originally penned this story for a college essay and agreed to share it with the readers of The Salem News.
Friday nights in the fall should be spent under the lights.
Hearing the roar of the crowd and the beat of the band drums, seeing the fans all dressed in Blue and White, smelling the popcorn coming from the concession stand, and feeling the crisp fall air running through the cheerleader tunnel as I take my place on the gridiron for my final season. My senior year, my 'Glory Days', everything I've looked forward to since I started playing football in third grade.
But instead, this year we find ourselves in the throes of the pandemic — one that has quite literally brought darkness, taken away the lights, and forever changed my teenage Friday nights.
My 'new Friday nights' can’t compare to the old. Everything is different. It’s calmingly quiet; it’s dark and gloomy; it’s boring.
I should be on the slick, gritty turf battling a rival team in front of thousands of loud, cheering classmates and fans. Instead, my time is spent at home, watching TV, playing fantasy football or getting ahead on homework.
My whole weekend used to be planned around representing the Falcons. Now there is a deep hollow feeling — everything is just, well, missing. The locker rooms are shuttered tight, the stadium is eerily empty, the after-game Supreme’s runs downtown for roast beef and fry fests are gone, along with our small town community pride.
We all cling to the hope that our football season will start in late February, so our focus is to stay positive and to keep working hard in the weight room to be ready. As senior leaders, we want to instill that same drive in our younger teammates. By being the first to workouts and the last to leave, we model for them our passion and enthusiasm for the greatest game ever played.
When you think about it, our entire community wants their own version of 'Friday Night Lights' back. So we put in the work to be better and to be stronger. We motivate each other and remind each other of the safety protocols for the virus, doing our part to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
While being a senior student-athlete in 2020 is not without its frustrations, shifting our focus to the positives such as staying healthy, being able to spend more time with family, and keeping our eyes on the future certainly help to keep the negativity at bay. So we continue to work hard on the field, in the gym, in our classrooms and so on. The desire is there to be ready both physically and mentally for our frozen Friday night adventures, playing with our teammates one last season before hopefully playing in college one day.
To quote the legendary coach Vince Lombardi, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.” Resilience and perseverance will make our team stronger when we ultimately take the field.
I have to believe that our season will begin in the arctic month of February and end as the flowers start to bloom in April, and that our team will make history in a season that brought blizzards, smaller crowds and hard, icy fields. And someday, when the Friday Night Lights dim for all of us, we'll have quite the story to tell the grandkids about that one crazy winter when our boys won it all.
||||