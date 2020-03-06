WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 65, Scranton 56: The Gulls (19-10) won in their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance over No. 12 Scranton (24-4), building a 16-8 lead through the first quarter and never trailing despite the Lady Royals pulling within one late in the third. Endicott hit seven of its first 11 tries from three, overruling Scranton’s 30 points in the paint. All-conference senior Kaleigh Putnam led the Gulls with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Mikaela Rogers added 15, while Endicott held Scranton’s scoring leader Makenzie Mason to 5-of-13 shooting. The Gulls will now face Christopher Newport (24-4), who hasn’t lost since Dec. 28, on Saturday at 5 p.m. back in Scranton.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon sweeps: In Florida, Gordon remained unbeaten by taking both ends of a double dip against Chatam 10-6 and 10-9. Justin Johnson and Matt Paulsen both belted their first homers of the season with Paulsen totaling four RBI between the two bouts. Brad Welch drove in four runs on the afternoon and the winning pitchers were sophomore Evan Paquette (five innings, four runs, two strikeouts) and sophomore Reid Gohlke.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 17, St. Lawrence 9: Up by one at halftime, the unbeaten Gulls (3-0) were dominant after the break in the home win. Morgan Pike had a team-high five goals and one assist and Katie Schneck and Katy Garvin both netted hat tricks. Alex Rose contributed to the victory with nine stops and Katie Wagner had a goal with four assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Milwaukee Engineering 0: The No. 9 ranked Gulls swept the No. 12 ranked team in the country in three competitive sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. Bryn Lipton had a monster game at the net with 16 kills on 22 hits plus seven digs. Donovan Dey chipped in eight kills and five digs and Chad Riorden handed out 31 assists while digging out six balls.
